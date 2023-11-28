BUILD-A-BEAR GIVES BOOKS AND BEARS

Brand Marks Giving Tuesday 2023 with Donation of One Million Books and 100,000 Bears

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Foundation, the 501(c)3 charitable arm of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW), continues its mission to add a little more heart to life by sharing hugs, inspiring creativity, and helping children and families in need. With expanded partnerships and a promise to donate one million books and 100,000 bears through First Book by 2027, the organization has further established its focus on children's literacy as a core pillar of its charitable work.

Research has illustrated the positive influence of stuffed animals in a learning setting, while exposure to books has been shown to expand vocabulary and lay the groundwork for better reading skills in life. Build-A-Bear Foundation has embraced both of these concepts and is partnering with experts to create opportunities for kids most in need of educational support.

Build-A-Bear Foundation has impacted over half a million kids in 2022 and 2023 through its partnership with First Book and with initiatives like the "Buy A Bear, Give A Bear" promotion on National Teddy Bear Day. Additionally, everyday purchases of Build-A-Bear's Read Teddy support the organization's core pillar of giving as a portion of these proceeds go to supporting the foundation's literacy work by helping children and families achieve their best futures.

Consumers are invited to join the cause this Giving Tuesday and throughout this season via in-store pin pad donations and online donations, as well as by making a purchase of Build-A-Bear's Read Teddy.

EXPANDED PARTNERSHIPS

The longstanding partnership between Build-A-Bear Foundation and First Book began several years ago and reignited in 2022 for a five-year commitment, reflects a joint pledge to inspire creativity through reading. Since the kickoff of our most recent partnership in 2022, Build-A-Bear Foundation has donated 225,000 books through First Book over the last two years. The two organizations committed to reach even more children and agreed to distribute one million books to kids who need them most over the next five years together. They will also find 100,000 furry friend Reading Buddies new homes by 2027.

"We are thrilled to share the joy of literacy through the donations of books and bears to children across the globe," said Chris Hurt, President of Build-A-Bear Foundation. "As Build-A-Bear grows, our responsibility to our core value of GIVE grows with us. Through the next few years, we plan on continuing our focus on ambitious bear and book donations and heartfelt partnerships to support those in need. Our teams make all of this possible – along with every donation by guests and associates – and Build-A-Bear Foundation is given more opportunities to make furry friends a force for good everywhere."

In addition to its work with First Book, Build-A-Bear Foundation has formed partnerships with international organizations and projects local to their global headquarters. Through donations of funds and furry friends to U.K. charity BookTrust, the Foundation is helping BookTrust encourage children and families from low-income backgrounds to read and share stories together.

The Foundation also sponsors literacy labs in the U.S. to inspire learning spaces with inclusive stories. Through these efforts, Build-A-Bear Foundation is contributing to the broader mission of ensuring that children have access to the resources, skills, and support they need to develop a lifelong love of learning.

BEARS FOR BOOKS WITH READ TEDDY

Build-A-Bear continues to offer Read Teddy through Giving Tuesday and beyond. The lovable furry friend – a classic brown bear with super soft fur and an irresistibly cute smile – encourages a love for reading and creativity. For every Read Teddy purchased in North America, Build-A-Bear will donate $1 to Build-A-Bear Foundation in support of First Book.

NATIONAL TEDDY BEAR DAY

As a result of the recent "Buy A Bear, Give A Bear" event held on National Teddy Bear Day in September 2023, 50,000 bears were donated, benefiting children and classrooms in need. Beneficiaries include First Book, BookTrust, Soles4Souls, and more.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR FOUNDATION

Build-A-Bear Foundation adds a little more heart to life by sharing hugs, inspiring creativity, and supporting children and families in need. A 501(c)3 organization, Build-A-Bear Foundation's core focus is to support children's literacy programs as a path to social and educational equity. Build-A-Bear Foundation also provides financial and furry friend donations to organizations that support children's health and wellness, disaster relief, and families in need of essential supplies. Since 1997, Build-A-Bear has donated more than $22 million and 1.5 million furry friends to charitable causes around the world. For more information, please visit www.buildabearfoundation.org.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

ABOUT FIRST BOOK

Education transforms lives. First Book is building a world where every child has access to a quality education. We work to remove barriers to education and level the playing field for kids in need. At the heart of our work are the 575,000 members of the First Book Network, the largest online community of educators and professionals dedicated to children in need across North America. This Network is the key to creating systemic change. Through our research arm, First Book Research & Insights, we conduct studies that aggregate their voices to identify barriers to equitable education and inform strategic solutions. To address their needs, we provide free and low-cost books, resources, and access to leading experts through the First Book Marketplace, which uses aggregated buying power to support this underserved community. Founded in Washington D.C. in 1992 as a nonprofit social enterprise, First Book is dedicated to eliminating barriers to learning and inspiring young minds. Learn more at FirstBook.org and visit our award-winning eCommerce website at FBMarketplace.org.

