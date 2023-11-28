area|Talent Rolls Out AI-Powered Tool to Streamline the Job Search Process

New platform offers resume building, resume writing, interview coaching, cover letter writing, resume scoring, and LinkedIn profile reviews for job seekers of all levels

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- area|Talent, a leading career strategy company, has announced the rollout of their new AI-powered job seeker platform, designed to help job seekers of all levels streamline their job search process. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including resume building, resume writing, interview coaching, cover letter writing, resume scoring, and LinkedIn profile reviews.

The AI-driven resume builder, named ARC, is designed to understand the intricacies of resume writing better than anyone, ensuring resumes resonate with recruiters and pass Applicant Tracking System (ATS) filters to get noticed by hiring managers.

Some key features of the platform include:

Tailored Resumes : ARC crafts bespoke resumes customized to each user's unique career journey.

Resume Scoring : Receive AI-powered insights and score on the strengths and areas for improvement of your resume.

Interview Warm-ups : Prepare for interviews confidently with curated warm-ups tailored to common questions and scenarios.

LinkedIn Profile Review : Optimize your LinkedIn profile to attract more recruiters and hiring managers with actionable tips.

In addition to their AI-powered resume builder, area|Talent also offers a variety of unique resume templates, all designed to be ATS friendly, maximizing users' chances of being shortlisted for their dream jobs. Users can also benefit from advanced AI writing assistance, helping them create professional and impactful resume content.

"With ARC, job seekers can say goodbye to generic resumes and hello to documents tailored to their dream job," said area|Talent's Founder and CEO, Don Pippin. "Our aim with this platform is to democratize the job search process, making professional resume writing accessible to all job seekers. Every word, every sentence, every bullet point, and every ARC tool is designed with one goal: to help you land the job you desire."

To learn more about area|Talent and their AI-powered ARC platform, visit www.areatalent.ai .

About area|Talent

area|Talent is a pioneer in career support solutions, providing AI-powered tools and resources for job seekers at all stages of their career journey. With a focus on optimizing job seekers' marketability, area|Talent's suite of services includes ARC, their flagship AI-driven resume builder, as well as comprehensive resume writing, interview coaching, cover letter writing, and LinkedIn profile reviews. For more information about area|Talent, visit www.areatalent.ai .

