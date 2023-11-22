NORTH AMERICAN MENOPAUSE SOCIETY PUBLISHES REBALANCE HEALTH IRB STUDY CITING AN 80% EFFICACY IN THE REDUCTION OF HOT FLASHES

Rebalance Health's IRB-Approved, Open-Labeled Study Found a 90% Reduction of Menopausal Symptoms

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, health and wellness company, Rebalance Health announced preliminary results, from an IRB-approved open label study that was 70% completed at the time the abstract was written citing significant reduction in menopausal symptoms in the North American Menopause Society's Menopause Journal and full study outcomes will be released in Q1. Rebalance Health's products affect cortisol levels through a proprietary delivery system that allows the body to rebalance naturally without the use of hormone replacement therapy. Taken 3 times a day, each dose is formulated in accordance to how the body metabolizes the active ingredients for the most enhanced and effective outcome to help the body achieve the optimal cortisol levels based on the time of day.

The IRB-approved, open-label study led by Dr. Todd Dorfman, Chief Medical Officer at Rebalance Health, involved 101 females with a mean age of 53 years old, from various ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds that had not used hormone therapy in the past 12 months and were experiencing hot flashes. The participants were given a 90-day supply of The Hot Flash System, consisting of three lozenges per day. They reported the number of hot flashes and provided feedback on a daily questionnaire. Participants who consented also had four separate blood draws taken (before starting the supplement and every 30 days until the study ended) measuring a variety of hormones and other menopausal parameters. The results speak for themselves:

90% of participants reported a reduction in menopausal symptoms

80% of participants reported a significant reduction in hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms

25% of participants reported a complete elimination of hot flashes

Participants reported improved quality and duration of sleep, increased energy levels, enhanced mood, libido, mental clarity, recovery from working out and improved skin and nails.

"We are honored that the North American Menopause Society has published our abstract and thrilled that our product can help tens of millions of women suffering from their menopausal symptoms. When my wife was diagnosed with Cushings in 2020, pharmaceutical treatment was not an option for us, so I was determined to find a natural, effective, and safe solution that could actually work in reducing her symptoms. The outcome of our product development was mind blowing. It's rewarding to hear about all of our consumers' lives that we have changed dramatically, and we are excited to announce this formal IRB study in an effort to show credibility in a space with a lot of misinformation so that we can truly help the 47 million women who enter menopause annually," said Founder, President and CEO of Rebalance Health, Justin Hai.

This abstract of preliminary data demonstrates that the proprietary delivery system increases serum estradiol levels and reduces vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes, brain fog, lack of energy, loss of libido etc..), in menopausal women over time as women continue to take the supplement system. The efficacy of the Directline® technology showed a 300% greater peak serum levels and a 60% longer peak blood levels compared to best in class products on the market. This proved the efficacy of both the Directline® delivery system and the ingredient profile of the supplements.

The Hot Flash System is available monthly $63.75, quarterly $180, one-time $75 on rebalancehealth.com. Rebalance Health's products are vegan, formulated by doctor, and contain no; fillers, additives, dyes, preservatives, gluten, soy, and whey. In Q1 2024, Rebalance Health is anticipating the full study to be published by a leading medical publication, with unprecedented data not released in the NAMS abstract.

About Rebalance Health

Rebalance began with co-founder Justin Hai researching ways to help his wife, who was diagnosed with Cushings – a condition characterized by an overproduction of cortisol levels in the body. As he talked with cortisol experts – some who are now a part of the Rebalance Health Science Team – he saw how there is a disconnect in supplements that help support the hormone. With solutions that tend to only focus on symptoms, instead of the solution, he set out to change that. The Rebalance Systems™ are three daily lozenges, in different formulations, that help with hot flashes, anxiety, or testosterone throughout the day and night, so you can get on with bringing the best of you to every moment of your life.

