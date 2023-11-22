Las Vegas Launches Campaign to Encourage Excessive Celebration at Super Bowl LVIII

The Destination Announces Petition, Music Video Featuring Iconic Celebrator Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and 2023 Grammy Award Nominee Tobe Nwigwe, and Partnership with Hometown Legend Jimmy Kimmel

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas, the Official Host City of Super Bowl LVIII, has launched a petition on Change.org urging football fans to encourage excessive celebration during the city's first foray into hosting the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The petition was accompanied by a music video featuring former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe.

The petition is a nod to the fact that while professional sports often restrict excessive celebrations, they are always encouraged in Las Vegas. "Whether you are on the Strip, in the stadiums, or just here for a good time, Las Vegas will forever be the home of excessive celebration," reads the petition in part.

"Las Vegas is built for celebration," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). "People come to Vegas because they know that the excitement surrounding the game is just as important as the game itself. Whether they travel to watch the game in person or at a viewing party, fans know they will be surrounded by energy that is simply unmatched anywhere else in the world. As we prepare to welcome the Super Bowl for the first time, we are determined to show the world that when it comes to celebration, Las Vegas is in a category of one."

Las Vegas is also partnering with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to spread the word. The former Las Vegas local is supporting the destination's initiative, including a special appearance by Johnson on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night on ABC.

The 90 second music video—which will also be released in :30, :15 and :06 spots—includes re-creations of some of Johnson's most iconic on-field moments, including his impromptu marriage proposal, river dance, and his unforgettable Hall of Fame jacket moment. The music video was shot in iconic locations across Las Vegas including Allegiant Stadium, Caesars Palace, Fremont Street Experience among others. The accompanying soundtrack includes an original track by artist and actor Nwigwe, who also was once a college football star being considered for the NFL Draft.

The Johnson and Nwigwe-led commercial spot will premiere on broadcast Thursday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. PST during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.

The full video will also be featured on the Visit Las Vegas YouTube channel and all other social media platforms. The video and larger campaign were ideated and produced by R&R Partners, the brand agency of record for the LVCVA.

ABOUT THE LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide and with operating the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With more than 150,000 hotel rooms and more than 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas alone, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting leisure and business visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com, www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

