MIT Technology Review Announces Special LinkedIn Live Event: Chaos at OpenAI - and what it means for AI

MIT Technology Review's AI team meets for a special session breaking down the recent news at OpenAI and Microsoft and what this all means for the two companies, the public, and what's next for the AI industry.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review will host a special LinkedIn Live event on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:30am ET with Senior Editor for AI, Will Douglas Heaven; Senior Reporter for AI, Melissa Heikkilä; and Executive Editor, Niall Firth, discussing the recent news at OpenAI and Microsoft after the firing of CEO Sam Altman and what this all means for the AI industry.

The shocking news, which broke over the weekend and continues this week, that the board of OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman, only to be followed by Microsoft announcing it hired Altman to lead its new AI research team on Sunday, and the majority of OpenAI employees calling for the board to resign on Monday has left the industry spinning. MIT Technology Review's AI team will sit down on LinkedIn Live to dissect this news and its implications. The event follows-up on the story What's Next for OpenAI by Heaven and Heikkilä.

MIT Technology Review has been at the forefront of the dialogue around AI. At this year's EmTech Digital event in May, the publication's signature AI event included a standing-room-only speaker appearance and interview between Will Douglas Heaven and Professor Geoffrey Hinton, the "Godfather of AI." This appearance heralded an inflection point following his announcement to leave Google after what he said he saw as the "existential threat" of AI. Melissa Heikkilä's own prolific journalism around artificial intelligence and how it is changing our society is especially noteworthy this year, including her story about the 6 things you should say to your kids about AI. And just last week the publication featured an exclusive interview with Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella on the company's move to get AI tools in developers' hands.

The LinkedIn Live event is sure to spark new discussion, even more questions, and curiosity. For more information and how to register:

What: Chaos at OpenAI - and what it means for AI

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:30am ET

Where: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7132785744493903872/comments/

