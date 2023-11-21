Majestic Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award, Reinforcing Princess Cruises' Dominance in Alaska

Taking More Families to Alaska Than Any Other Line, Princess Delivers the Ultimate Family Summer Vacation

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the unrivaled leader in Alaskan adventures, has been selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards winner for its Majestic Princess sailings to Alaska.

The prestigious designation reinforces the Princess Cruises' prominence in crafting magical family summer vacations in the captivating wilderness of Alaska. With unparalleled expertise and dedication, the cruise line has consistently taken more families to this must-see destination than any other.

Good Housekeeping Institute experts spent eight months reviewing hundreds of submissions to find the best travel options for all types of families. When selecting the winners, judges considered standout picks for every trip preference and budget. Winners were selected by travel agents, travel editors, engineers, product analysts and scientists – as well as over 100 travel testers who were recruited to provide first-hand feedback. Testers experienced destinations to provide insight into aspects like family-friendliness, service level, amenities, activities, inclusivity, sustainability and more. More information can be found at www.goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2024.

"Being recognized by the highly regarded and established experts at Good Housekeeping for our Alaska sailings onboard Majestic Princess is extremely gratifying and confirms that guests place a premium on exceptional family programming found on board our ships and ashore in Alaska, as well as the elevated levels of guest service families find on every Princess ship," said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. "In fact, we just received our highest guest satisfaction ratings ever from our 2023 Alaska season and look forward to celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024, continuing to deliver what we believe is a must-do family vacation."

The 3,560-guest Majestic Princess is one of seven family-friendly Princess ships sailing to Alaska in 2024. Majestic Princess, a Royal Class ship, offers spectacular style and elegance, plus signature Princess features like Movies Under the Stars, a bustling Piazza, freshwater pools and hot tubs and a SeaWalk over-the-ocean glass walkway. Unique features to Majestic Princess include a Hollywood Conservatory tranquil top-deck retreat, noodle bar and Harmony restaurant, serving up delicious options from Michelin-Star Chef Richard Chen.

When visiting Alaska, families choose Princess more than any other cruise line to set their sights on untamed wilderness, majestic glaciers, close-up wildlife and the upcoming season is highlighted with 86 visits to coveted Glacier Bay National Park. From award-winning itineraries to authentic onboard activities that bring the destination to life, cruising to Alaska with Princess is ideal for families of all sizes and ages, and meets everyone's needs.

Here are Princess' top five reasons for families to sail to Alaska:

Camp Discovery – In partnership with Discovery™ for youngers cruisers, ages 3-17, Princess has developed engaging programming and wonder-filled centers designed for youth and teens. In Alaska , a Junior Ranger Program features Glacier Bay Park Rangers and Naturalists to offer colorful commentary to bring to life the scenic beauty and wildlife all around. With a multitude of planned activities, crafts, video games and movies, parents can enjoy a date night while the kids have a blast with new friends – there is even after hours babysitting. Top Shore Excursions – Popular tours in port include flightseeing on seaplanes in Ketchikan , musher's camp and dog-sledding experiences in Juneau and Skagway , whale watching, discovering glaciers by helicopter and seeing bears catching and eating salmon, hundreds of authentic experiences await. Culinary Delights – Featuring an industry-first, location-based seafood initiative, "Wild for Alaska Seafood" offers 30 seafood dishes with featured items every night in all main dining rooms, serving varieties of salmon, cod, halibut, Dungeness crab and more. Plus, families rave about the mouthwatering Gelato that is hand-crafted onboard, casual options at the International Café featuring sandwiches and pastries, selection of coffees and smoothies, quick-service pizza, burgers and more. The Princess MedallionClass Experience – Effortless and personalized vacations start with the cruise line's innovative Medallion, the quarter-sized, wearable device enabling everything from keyless room entry, to locating family members anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced services like having whatever is needed, delivered anywhere on the ship. It allows families to spend more time connecting with each other and doing what they love on vacation. Authentic and Captivating Entertainment – The "North to Alaska " enrichment program, brings together local culture to immerse guests in the history and traditions of the region, like Puppies in the Piazza offering an up-close-and-personal look at sled dog puppies. In addition, dazzling entertainment from Broadway-style shows, to magicians and comedians, families create lasting memories laughing, singing and being wowed together.

Princess has a wide array of staterooms to comfortably accommodate three to four guests, plus a variety of connecting staterooms, which are a family favorite. Rates for the 2024 Alaska cruise season start as low as $249 per person* for a family of four sharing a stateroom.

The 2024 Alaska season features 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries, highlighted by five glacier viewing experiences are offered next summer. Families can depart from four convenient home ports, including Anchorage (Whittier), San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.

For families looking to explore more of Alaska, Princess offers a unique variety of cruisetours, combining a seven-day "Voyage of the Glaciers" cruise with an extended three to 10 nights on land, staying at exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

