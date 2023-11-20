Data Collected During This Mission Will Advance Industry Toward Net-Zero Goals

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced the successful completion of the world's first trans-Atlantic flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Accomplished on November 19, the flight took place on a Gulfstream G600 aircraft, which departed the company's headquarters in Savannah and landed 6 hours, 56 minutes later at Farnborough Airport in England.

Gulfstream Completes World’s First Trans-Atlantic Flight on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (PRNewswire)

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW815GA engines, both using 100% SAF, this mission showcases the potential for aviation's future use of renewable fuels, which feature lower carbon, sulfur and aromatics. The data collected from this endurance flight will help Gulfstream and its key suppliers gauge aircraft compatibility with future low-aromatic renewable fuels, particularly under cold temperatures for extended flight durations.

"Gulfstream is innovating for a sustainable future," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "One of the keys to reaching business aviation's long-term decarbonization goals is the broad use of SAF in place of fossil-based jet fuel. The completion of this world-class flight helps to advance business aviation's overarching sustainability mission and create positive environmental impacts for future generations."

The SAF used on the flight was produced by World Energy and delivered by World Fuel Services. It was comprised of 100% Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (neat HEFA), which has at least 70% lower lifecycle CO 2 emissions than fossil-based jet fuel, helping to reduce aviation's impact on climate. Additionally, this zero added aromatics fuel has a reduced impact on local air quality and very low sulfur content, which can reduce non-CO 2 environmental impacts.

"Gulfstream continues to break new ground in the sustainable aviation space, and we applaud them for completing this mission as we work to validate the compatibility of our engines with unblended SAF," said Anthony Rossi, vice president, Sales & Marketing, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Other key partners supporting this milestone include Honeywell, Safran and Eaton.

"We'd like to thank all our partners for their help in making this milestone flight happen, and for their ongoing partnership in collaborating with the extended SAF community to champion the aviation industry's path to 100% SAF usage," said Burns.

Gulfstream was the first business jet original equipment manufacturer to fly on 100% SAF. This flight advances the company's continuing work to lead the industry's sustainability efforts.

For more information on Gulfstream's sustainability journey, visit gulfstream.com/sustainability.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Inspired by the belief that aviation could fuel business growth, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. invented the first purpose-built business aircraft, the Gulfstream I, which first flew in 1958. Today, more than 3,000 aircraft are in service around the world. Together with parent company General Dynamics, Gulfstream consistently invests in the future, dedicating resources to researching and developing innovative new aircraft, technologies and services. With a fleet that includes the super-midsize Gulfstream G280, the high-performing Gulfstream G650 and Gulfstream G650ER, and a next-generation family of aircraft including the all-new Gulfstream G400, the award-winning Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600, the flagship Gulfstream G700 and the ultralong-range Gulfstream G800, Gulfstream offers an aircraft for every mission. All are backed by Gulfstream's Customer Support network and its worldwide team. Visit our website at gulfstream.com.

More information about General Dynamics is available at generaldynamics.com.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced the successful completion of the world’s first trans-Atlantic flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). (PRNewswire)

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Dynamics