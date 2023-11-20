Fortune Ranks Teleperformance Among World's Top 5 Best Workplaces in 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, was named one of the top 5 World's Best Workplaces™ 2023 by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. It is the third consecutive year that Teleperformance was named to the prestigious world's top employer list.

Global digital business services company Teleperformance was named one of the top 5 World’s Best Workplaces 2023 by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. It is the third consecutive year that Teleperformance was named to the prestigious world’s top employer list. (PRNewswire)

Teleperformance is among 25 global leaders that were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place To Work's employee survey process, representing the voices of 14.8 million employees worldwide. More than 99% of Teleperformance employees work in a Great Place to Work®-certified location1.

The World's Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

"Being a global employer comes with immense responsibility to people and to the planet," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Teleperformance is among top companies that are having an incredible impact, supporting their people, and working to create fairer, safer, and healthier communities around the globe. When you empower people to work with purpose, they reward you with innovation and performance — and help create a better world for all of us."

"This global list followed a rigorous process, one that assures that employees have spoken about what they think are exceptional workplaces where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work," said Alyson Shontel, editor in chief of Fortune.

Teleperformance now has nearly 500,000 team members in 95 countries. Approximately 40% of the company's employees work remotely, staying connected to the company's mission and purpose through Teleperformance's unique Cloud Campus remote work model which helps employees stay connected and engaged. This award-winning Cloud Campus remote work model helps support a globally diverse talent pool and attract and retain top talent worldwide.

The Fortune World's Best Workplaces in 2023 list is just one of the latest employer accolades Teleperformance has received. The company was named among Fortune's List of '100 Best Companies to Work For' in the U.S. and is certified a Great Place to Work® in 72 Countries. It also was named to PEOPLE's annual list of 100 Companies that Care for 2022.

1Based on employee survey data collected before Teleperformance's acquisition of Majorel on Nov. 8, 2023.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages today, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Teleperformance logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleperformance