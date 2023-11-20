Club Quarters Hotels Appoints Three New Leaders to Executive Team

New Leaders Reflect Commitment to Growth, Innovation, and Excellence

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Quarters Hotels , a hotel brand and management company, is pleased to announce three new leaders to its executive team. The new hires reflect Club Quarters Hotels' continued commitment to future growth, innovation, and excellence in the hospitality industry.

The expanded executive team includes leadership roles for Joseph Turano as Chief Operating Officer, Shawn Usami as Vice President of Revenue Management, and Kendall Viola as Vice President of Marketing. The team was carefully selected for their impressive blend of industry knowledge, experience, and expertise. They will lead all operations, revenue, and marketing for the company's current portfolio.

"We could not be more excited to welcome such an exceptional leadership team to our company as we continue to grow the brand on a global scale," said John Paul Nichols, President and CEO of Club Quarters Hotels.

Turano is a seasoned hospitality veteran with over 25 years of management experience. In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Turano will oversee all operations, including hotel and club management, food and beverage, marketing, and revenue management. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Freehand Generator Hotels, where he oversaw all U.S. assets and developed their first third-party management agreement for the Paramount Hotel. Turano has also held several senior leadership roles at major hotel brands, including Hilton Worldwide, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and YOTEL.

Usami has an extensive track record in the hospitality industry, with nearly 15 years of experience working in revenue management and distribution. In his role as Vice President of Revenue Management, Usami will lead the deployment and execution of revenue and distribution strategies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Revenue and Distribution at EOS Hospitality, where he oversaw the revenue management discipline and supported the growth of the portfolio to over 50 properties. Usami has also held several leadership roles in various organizations ranging from urban branded properties to ultra-luxury resorts.

Viola is a seasoned and dynamic hospitality executive with over 15 years of industry experience. In her role as Vice President of Marketing, Viola will oversee all aspects of marketing including brand management, digital marketing, customer acquisition, and market research. Prior joining Club Quarters Hotels, she served as the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Sir Richard Branson's luxury-lifestyle flagship hotel in New York City, where she led and executed all pre and post opening public relations and marketing initiatives. Viola has also held several executive roles at luxury hotel groups including the Hollywood Roosevelt, Dream Hotel Group, InterContinental Hotels, and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. She has served as the spokesperson for most properties, appearing on various TV segments with E! News, Good Morning America, Today Show, E! Entertainment, Fox Sports, KTLA, and CNN.

ABOUT CLUB QUARTERS HOTELS

Club Quarters Hotels is a hotel brand and management company with a rich, nearly 30-year history of managing properties in some of the most highly competitive hotel environments in the U.S. and U.K. Rooted in hospitality and innovation, the growing hotel portfolio encompasses 18 properties – including Club Quarters Hotels, Park Terrace Hotel, and the Jewel Hotel – spanning eight cities including New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, and London. For more information, visit clubquartershotels.com and follow Club Quarters Hotels on social media @ClubQuartersHotels.

