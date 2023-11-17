Moss, a Leading Brand Experience Company, Expands into UK with MacroArt Acquisition

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- November 16, 2023, Moss Inc, a leading producer of premium graphics, complex structures and custom installations for brand experiences, has announced the acquisition of MacroArt in the UK. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The move accelerates Moss's strategy of building sustainable, high-quality branded experiences for clients - wherever they are in the world - underpinned by a consistent, reliable and proven service and delivery model.

Founded in 1992, MacroArt is an award-winning, high-end graphics provider with a client list that includes many of the world's biggest brands and their agencies. Managing Director Michael Green and the senior leadership team of MacroArt will remain in their roles, reporting to Moss President and CEO, Jason Popp.

"The UK is clearly an established and vibrant market for experiential, entertainment, sport and retail brand marketers, " said Jason Popp, President and CEO of Moss. "Many of our customers are already active in the UK and we are delighted to partner with both a high calibre team and a strong business to accelerate our vision of being a truly global production partner for branded experiences."

Michael Green, MacroArt MD commented, "Moss is a leading global player and their investment in MacroArt is a testament to the talent of our people and the loyalty of our customers. The combination of Moss and MacroArt represents great news for customers, our employees and the growth potential of both businesses. We share the same values on sustainability, service, innovation and a commitment to a strong people culture that make this such a great fit."

Jason Popp added, "We are delighted to welcome the talented MacroArt team and their clients to Moss and look forward to an exciting future ahead. Our footprint of production facilities in the US, Germany, Poland, and now the UK ensures we are able to support clients in a consistent and effective way regardless of where their branded experience is."

Moss Inc, whose global headquarters and state of the art production facility is in Franklin Park, Illinois, near O'Hare Airport in Chicago, has a longstanding presence and customer base in mainland Europe with offices and operations in Germany and a recently opened facility in Poland.

About Moss Inc

Moss partners with brands around the world to tell their story through compelling experiences. Across North America and Europe, Moss continues to sustainably blend materials, technology, and technique for unique branding endeavors. Through global sourcing, fabrication, print, and technical design, Moss is a proven partner for every brand possibility. Moss is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. www.mossinc.com.

About MacroArt

MacroArt is a leading wide-format print, graphics and branding specialist based in the UK with a vision to see its work every day, everywhere. Established in 1992, the Art of MacroArt delivers innovative and sustainable print solutions to clients across live events, retail, sport, heritage, property and visitor attractions. The company's in-house print, production and finishing facility combines the latest materials, colour management and print technologies to provide visually impactful branded solutions for its extensive client base. www.macroart.co.uk

