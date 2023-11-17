Marriott Bonvoy Kicks Off Largest Cyber Week Sale to Date, Helping Members Save On Bookings At More Than 6,500 Hotels Across The Globe This Holiday Season

Opportunity for Members to Give Back, With Marriott Bonvoy Matching Two Points for Every One Point Donated to Three Charities

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marriott Bonvoy is announcing its largest Cyber Week Sale to date. With more than 6,500 participating properties across its unparalleled portfolio, the sale is the perfect time for members to book the gift of travel this holiday season.

Beginning Tuesday, November 21 through Travel Tuesday, November 28, Marriott Bonvoy members* can receive 20 percent off bookings for stays occurring from Sunday, November 26, 2023 through Monday, January 15, 2024 at participating hotels. To book, visit http://marriottbonvoy.com/escapes or the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app. Members can earn benefits like special rates and room upgrades by booking stays, and travelers can sign up for Marriott Bonvoy for free at https://www.marriott.com/loyalty/ to take advantage of the sale.

Whether members are booking for themselves or booking for a travel fanatic on their holiday shopping list, Marriott Bonvoy's unparalleled portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands offers something for everyone. From warm-weather escapes to city retreats, Marriott Bonvoy hotels participating in the Cyber Week Sale span a variety of unbeatable destinations, including:





Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui : Experience stylish comfort along the water's edge in Wailea Beach Resort's family-friendly accommodations. Guests can further elevate their beachside experience with access to luxury amenities including a modern fitness center, a tranquil spa and championship-level golf courses, all within steps of the ocean.

W Toronto is also home to Canada's first W Sound Suite, a fully equipped recording studio, in addition to a curated collection of Toronto -inspired artwork.



W Toronto : Discover the urban oasis that travelers of all kinds call home. Perfect for work and play, spacious guest rooms and suites offer elevated city and courtyard views. The enchanting rooftop bar, Skylight, offers a rebellious twist on nostalgic classic eats and live DJ entertainment.is also home tofirst W Sound Suite, a fully equipped recording studio, in addition to a curated collection of-inspired artwork.

Gulf of Mexico's shimmering white sands and turquoise waters just footsteps away. Nestled perfectly on the pristine shores of Pensacola Beach, guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast, a spacious lobby bar and the longest lazy river on the Gulf Coast.



Fairfield Inn & Suites Pensacola Beach : This spectacular beachfront oasis promises a luxurious stay with theshimmering white sands and turquoise waters just footsteps away. Nestled perfectly on the pristine shores of Pensacola Beach, guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast, a spacious lobby bar and the longest lazy river on the Gulf Coast.

Nashville's best attractions, The Joseph is a pet-friendly hotel that welcomes guests with uncompromising attention to detail, refined experiences and local culture. From the handmade cocktails at Denim, the hotel's guest-only 21st-floor rooftop bar, to the fine art on display throughout the hotel, every detail conveys beauty and intriguing complexity.



The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville : Located within close proximity tobest attractions, The Joseph is a pet-friendly hotel that welcomes guests with uncompromising attention to detail, refined experiences and local culture. From the handmade cocktails at Denim, the hotel's guest-only 21st-floor rooftop bar, to the fine art on display throughout the hotel, every detail conveys beauty and intriguing complexity.

San Francisco hotel provides easy access to attractions, prime shopping destinations and nearby museums. Guests are invited to relax and recharge in contemporary rooms and suites with sweeping city views, and indulge at B55 Craft House & Kitchen for a breakfast buffet. The View Lounge on the 39th floor boasts panoramic views of the Bay area, which is perfect to enjoy while sipping on signature cocktails. San Francisco Marriott Marquis : Situated downtown, thishotel provides easy access to attractions, prime shopping destinations and nearby museums. Guests are invited to relax and recharge in contemporary rooms and suites with sweeping city views, and indulge at B55 Craft House & Kitchen for a breakfast buffet. The View Lounge on the 39th floor boasts panoramic views of the Bay area, which is perfect to enjoy while sipping on signature cocktails.

Marriott Bonvoy will also celebrate the season by participating in Giving Tuesday, offering members the ability to donate points they've earned via bookings and other purchases to charities doing good around the world. To help members give back in a meaningful way, Marriott Bonvoy has also committed to matching two points for every one donated between November 21 through November 28* .

Members can choose to donate points to one of three non-profit organizations for matching points: World Central Kitchen , which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which helps sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife, and NAACP Legal Defense Fund , America's premier legal organization fighting for racial justice.

"Giving the gift of travel means gifting unmatched experiences and memories that will last a lifetime, which makes our Cyber Week Sale the perfect time for guests to book a trip with more than 6,500 hotels participating in a variety of destinations," said Julius Robinson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, U.S. and Canada, Marriott International. "We also know that today's traveler shares our passion for serving the community and the world at-large, so we're thrilled to give back alongside our members this year."

For those who are seeking other ways to save on their holiday shopping, Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques is offering 20 percent off all mattresses and more from its portfolio of brands, including Westin Heavenly® Bed and Marriott Hotels Bed, so members can experience the brands they love within their own homes. Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques offer a selection of home goods ranging from bath towels to barware, all of which deliver on Marriott's world class hotel experience.

For more information on Marriott Bonvoy's Cyber Week Sale, visit http://marriottbonvoy.com/escapes and to explore Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of brands and award-winning loyalty program, visit www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi .

*Non-members will receive 15 percent off Cyber Week Sale bookings from November 21-28, 2023. For Giving Tuesday, from November 21-November 28, Marriott Bonvoy will double its match of any points donated to World Central Kitchen, World Wildlife Fund and NAACP Legal Defense fund through Marriott.com up to 10 million points. This match of donated points will end when the 10 million points threshold is reached or at 11:59 pm EST November 28, whichever is sooner. If you want to donate points already in your Marriott Bonvoy account, please follow the steps to donate points on Marriott.com here. Donations are not tax deductible for Marriott Bonvoy members and are non-refundable and non-cancellable. Marriott Bonvoy cannot direct or otherwise guarantee how World Central Kitchen, World Wildlife Fund, and NAACP Legal Defense Fund will spend the donation. See additional terms and conditions here.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

