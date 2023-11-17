Dilawri and Rossocorsa Racing team up for the track in North America with Dilawri Rossocorsa

Canada's largest automotive group, Dilawri, has teamed up with Rossocorsa Racing, one of the major players in the Ferrari Challenge series, to form a new squad that will compete in North America : Dilawri Rossocorsa

The new team will debut in the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America, starting with the first race of the season: Round 1 - Circuit of the Americas ( April 24 – 28)

For Dilawri, this exciting foray into the world of motorsport represents a deepening of its relationship with Ferrari, which officially began with Ferrari of Washington in June 2022

The move sees Rossocorsa Racing, the sports division of Rossocorsa, a long-time entrant in Ferrari's single-marque championship, extend its global activities, as this will be the organization's debut in the North America Ferrari Challenge series

For Dilawri, this exciting joint venture into the world of motorsport reflects the company's commitment to its partnership with Ferrari. In 2022, Dilawri entered the US market with the acquisition of Ferrari of Washington.

Rossocorsa Racing is the sports division of the Rossocorsa dealership, which was established in Milan in 1994. In making its debut in an overseas series, the group is extending its global motorsport activities. A mainstay in Ferrari Challenge Europe for over thirty years, Rossocorsa Racing has claimed 15 Drivers titles and 6 titles at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari.

"Having the right partner is vital to the success of any new venture, and we are thrilled to be joining the world of Ferrari Challenge racing with one of Europe's best," said Kap Dilawri, Co-founder of Dilawri.

"Rossocorsa Racing has a proven record of excellence on the track, and we wish our team success in building on that legacy during its first season," said Ettore Gattolin, Dilawri's Vice President of US Operations.

Their knowledge of racing, high-performance vehicles, track events, and related products and services, mean Dilawri and Rossocorsa Racing are uniquely well positioned to support Ferrari of Washington racing. While the two companies haven't officially collaborated before, in the past Rossocorsa Racing supported Dilawri-affiliated drivers at racing events in Italy, sharing their knowledge of the sport as well as their understanding of how to operate a racing team at the highest level.

"From our first discussions, it was clear that our shared values, dedication, and drive made Dilawri and Rossocorsa Racing a natural fit for this partnership," said Andrea Zadra, CEO of Rossocorsa Racing and Dilawri Rossocorsa's inaugural Team Lead. "This joint venture will allow us to establish ourselves as a force to be reckoned with in North American motorsports—a first for both organizations, and an exciting next step."

Ferrari of Washington will be the official supplier of drivers, customers, and parts for the Dilawri Rossocorsa team, which will have its own full complement of service technicians to keep the Ferrari Challenge cars performing at their best. In addition to being one of the oldest Ferrari Dealerships in the U.S., the location is the only authorized Ferrari dealership in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Dilawri Rossocorsa will be racing in the US and Canada during the 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America and Club Challenge, starting with the first race of the season: Round 1 - Circuit of the Americas (April 24 – 28). Later in the year, the organizations will be exploring opportunities to expand their relationship with Ferrari through membership of programmes organised by Attività Sportive GT.

About Rossocorsa Racing

Rossocorsa Racing was created as the sports division of Rossocorsa. Since 1994, Rossocorsa is a Ferrari dealership and, originating in Milan, it has grown and reinvented itself to become a point of reference for all motoring fans. Since its establishment, Rossocorsa has added spaces in Brescia, Turin, Ceriale and Bolzano. The dealership spaces are true shop windows—almost art galleries—where the charm of the cars is allowed to shine. The 'Reparto Classiche' dedicated to repairs, restorations and the certification of classic cars was set up. Also established was Rossocorsa Racing and the entry into every single Ferrari Challenge season. This has lasted more than thirty years and has allowed the team to collect a series of wins in Europe and across the world, managing track competition and all its associated incentives.

To learn more about Rossocorsa Racing, visit rossocorsa.it/racing and refer to the video, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56dHUhC8hTc.

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1985, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 3,500 employees. Dilawri's network represents more than 35 of the world's most beloved automotive brands, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Aston Martin. The company operates 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca.

