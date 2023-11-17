Crediting Scholarship Availability, Northeastern Illinois University Sees Growth in First-Time, Full-Time Undergraduate Students

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) increased enrollment of first-time, full-time undergraduates for the second consecutive year. The University also increased its dual credit/dual enrollment during the same period.

Northeastern Illinois University (PRNewsfoto/NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY) (PRNewswire)

According to the data assembled by the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) Northeastern's first-year African American and Latino student enrollment increased, while enrollment of those two groups declined nationally in public universities.

"Northeastern is dedicated to our mission to provide an exceptional environment for learning, teaching, and scholarship and to prepare a diverse community of students for leadership and service," said Northeastern Interim President Dr. Katrina E. Bell-Jordan. "For instance, we introduced the NEIU for You scholarship because we care deeply about providing a free education to those who might not otherwise be able to earn a degree. We believe future leaders in our community need NEIU's support not only to make a better living, but a better life for themselves and their families – and to live debt-free."

The NEIU for You scholarship is one of many scholarships offered at NEIU, a Minority Serving and a Hispanic Serving Institution. The NEIU for You scholarship supports first-time, full-time students with financial needs who are eligible for PELL or MAP. Northeastern will cover the remaining balance of tuition and fees after all scholarships and grants have been applied for.

NEIU provides more tuition discounts than other four-year public universities, including tuition waivers for international and undocumented students, with expanded eligibility for AIM HIGH and Golden Opportunity recipients, special circumstance funding, and the NEIU For You scholarship.

"We're proud of the financial support we provide, but most of all the NEIU for You scholarship, which provides a free education to those who are eligible," said Vice President for Finance and Administration Manish Kumar. "The NEIU For You scholarship increased accessibility to university education for surrounding communities of diverse, prospective NEIU students. This scholarship goes a long way in opening the door to NEIU for those who otherwise could not pursue and succeed in higher education without bearing significant personal and financial hardship."

As one NEIU student testified to the Board of Trustees, "This scholarship changed my life, made me a different person, made me proud of myself, and made me know that I can do anything."

An annual adjusted gross income of $60,000 or less and family assets of $50,000 or less is required for this scholarship. Qualified prospective students must apply for all relevant financial support, grants, and scholarships. NEIU Office of Financial Aid, Scholarships, and Student Employment staff are available to assist students in applying for appropriate scholarships, including Pell Grants, the federal aid program, and MAP, the Illinois Monetary Award Program. For students who receive Pell Grants and MAP support, NEIU will pay whatever balance is left.

The NEIU For You scholarship will cover four consecutive years of tuition for eligible first-time, full-time students. To be considered for the NEIU For You scholarship, a prospective freshman must submit a free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Undocumented students may complete the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid instead of FAFSA.

Incoming first-time, full-time freshmen students must take at least 12 credit hours per semester. Prospective freshmen must be Illinois residents who attended an Illinois high school and have a minimum high school GPA of 2.0. NEIU will waive the minimum 2.5 GPA admission requirement for eligible students.

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. It is the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional locations in the metropolitan area, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY