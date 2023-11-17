CARTIER ANNOUNCES NEW BOUTIQUE IN SOHO AT 102 GREENE STREET

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartier, one of the world's most esteemed luxury houses, is pleased to announce the November 18, 2023 opening of its new boutique, located at 102 Greene Street in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

Courtesy of Cartier (PRNewswire)

Cartier's relationship with New York City is storied, and some of the Maison's most iconic creations were born here during the 1960s and 70s. Aldo Cipullo – a fixture of New York's downtown – designed the Cartier LOVE and Juste un Clou bracelets, designs that persist as some of Cartier's most iconic, coveted creations and tributes to the city's industrial origins and rebellious spirit.

"It's impossible to speak of Cartier's history without mentioning New York," says Cartier North America President & CEO Walter Bolognino. "We've had a presence in this city for more than 100 years. Opening our SoHo boutique represents another chapter in our New York story, one steeped in the history and cultural richness of downtown."

102 Greene Street was completed in 1881 by architect Henry Fernbach, whose cast iron designs proliferated SoHo in the late nineteenth century. The building is located in a landmarked area of the neighborhood now referred to as the Cast Iron Historic District.

Upon entry, guests are welcomed into the Gallery, which is dedicated to product offerings and care service. The second floor of the boutique – the Speakeasy – boasts a green marble bar coupled with lounge seating and hospitality service. The Loft on the third floor recalls those historic downtown spaces that doubled as studios and living quarters for creatives in postwar New York, complete with a living and dining room. The fourth-floor rooftop garden will open to guests in Spring 2024.

The boutique will offer a full range of creations, including jewelry, fine jewelry, watches, leather goods, fragrance, and Art of Living. Boutique exclusives include a limited-edition Écrou bracelet, in brushed black PVD-finish rose gold with bolts paved with 180 brilliant-cut brown diamonds, a limited-edition Panthère de Cartier timepiece in rose gold, and special-edition Cartier eyewear and custom stationery.

Paris-based architectural firm Studioparisien led the design project, creating a contemporary aesthetic in the four-story loft that weds Cartier's timeless design codes with SoHo's legacy of industry and creativity. Custom artworks, including straw marquetry panels by Studio François Mascarello and a mural of the Maison's emblematic panther, complement the building's original cast iron ceilings, columns, and barrel skylight. The main entrance, though recentered, remains the iconic 14-foot iron door designed by William Tarr, sculptor and former tenant of the address in the 1960s and 70s.

ABOUT CARTIER

A reference in the world of luxury, Cartier, whose name is synonymous with open-mindedness and curiosity, stands out with its creations and reveals beauty wherever it may be found. Jewelry, fine jewelry, watchmaking and fragrances, leather goods and accessories: Cartier's creations epitomize the convergence between exceptional craftsmanship and a timeless signature. Today, the Maison has a worldwide presence through its 275 boutiques.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cartier