Buttercloud Bakery Introduces New Holiday Celebrations Collection and Announces Digital Partnership with Gifted

"Gift This Item"- A Highly Personalized Experiential Gifting Feature Added to Website Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buttercloud Bakery® launches its Holiday Celebrations collection, a decked-out haul of Santa-approved holiday treats for those on Santa's nice list. Set the table with toasty morning biscuits, festive scones, and made-from-scratch cookies. Featuring new holiday flavors you'll love like Cranberry Orange Pecan, Cherry Almond, Molasses Gingersnap and Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle. Inspired by these festive flavors, this limited-edition lineup goes all in on the sugar and spice flavor that will help consumers sleigh the holidays. To spread holiday cheer, these delectable and tantalizing Buttercloud Bakery baked goods are available for nationwide shipping now until December 31, 2023.

Buttercloud Bakery, Medford, Oregon. Proud purveyor of made from scratch, handcrafted buttermilk biscuits and baked goods for more than 10 years. (PRNewswire)

Just in time for the holiday shopping season and perfect for last-minute shoppers, Buttercloud Bakery has integrated the Gifted app into its digital shopping capabilities on www.shopbuttercloudbakery.com. Gifted is the highly personalized experiential gifting feature that lets customers purchase a gift and notify the recipient in real-time via email that something special is headed their way. With our partnership with Gifted, Buttercloud Bakery customers can easily send personalized, digital gift messages for any occasion. The "Gift This Item" feature is available on each product page and allows consumers to schedule the timing of the gift message to be sent, and the process is completely automated. Gifted recipients are then redirected back to shopbuttercloudbakery.com to digitally unwrap the gift – making it easier than ever for shoppers to share a smile with someone as they cross off items on their gift lists.

"At Gifted, we believe that online gifting is broken, yet sending gifts online to our friends and loved ones has become routine," said Remy Kartzman, owner of Gifted. "With Gifted, Buttercloud Bakery consumers can easily send personalized gift messages in the form of a beautiful e-gift."

"The ongoing investments we are making as part of our digital transformation journey are contributing to the strong online sales growth, we've been experiencing at Buttercloud Bakery and the Gifted app integration is allowing us to deepen our engagement with new and existing customers," said Gibson Holub, owner and co-founder of Buttercloud Bakery. "While our digital transformation continues, we believe that the Gifted app will further enhance the Buttercloud Bakery online shopping experience, presenting a dynamic new feature that empowers the recipient and saves the day for procrastinators."

Buttercloud Bakery Launches the Holiday Celebrations Collection

The Buttercloud Bakery Holiday Celebrations collection includes the following products and a variety of Holiday themed gift packs:

Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies – Pure fudgy decadence accented with a touch of cool peppermint, sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Molasses Gingersnap Cookies – Ginger and molasses bursting with comforting seasonal baking spices.

Cherry Almond Scones – Rustic-shaped scones packed with tart dried cherries and toasted almonds.

Cranberry Orange Pecan Scones – Rustic-shaped scones packed full of tart dried cranberries, hunks of pecan, and a hint of orange zest.

Holiday Celebrations Brunch Gift Pack – Celebrate the warmth and comfort of seasonal baked goods with a sensational selection of our seasonal rustic scones and made-from-scratch holiday cookies. Includes six Cranberry Orange Pecan Scones, six Cherry Almond Scones, twelve Molasses Gingersnap Cookies, twelve Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies and six Oatmeal Bourbon Cherry Cookies.

All Holiday Celebrations products can be purchased online at www.shopbuttercloudbakery.com.

About Buttercloud Bakery LLC

"It tastes like I'm eating a cloud of butter!" With those simple nine words, Buttercloud Bakery® was born. Buttercloud Bakery & Cafe is a scratch bakery & restaurant specializing in light, buttery biscuits, scones, cookies, sticky buns, mini cream pies, cakes and other downright delicious baked goods. Our breakfast/brunch menu features biscuit sandwiches piled high with everything from eggs and bacon to beef brisket and roasted zucchini. Other highlights include our house made black pepper/bacon gravy and French toast made with our "best in the West!" biscuits. Since November 2011 we have prided ourselves on making everything from scratch, using classic baking/cooking techniques and sourcing local Rogue Valley farmers and vendors. Share Buttercloud bliss with friends and family nationwide by shopping our online store at www.shopbuttercloudbakery.com and learn more about our restaurant/cafe at www.buttercloudbakery.com #DownrightDelicious #ButtercloudBliss

About Gift Right LLC

Gifted is an app designed for Shopify eCommerce stores that allows store owners to provide an engaging gifting experience to their customers. Gifted set out to solve the problem of anonymous packages arriving at consumers doors, gift messages being forgotten or left out, and a missed opportunity to turn gift recipients into lifetime customers. With Gifted, online shoppers can easily send personalized gift messages and the process is completely automated - saving store owners from handwriting or manually processing each gift message. The Gifted app integrates with Shopify's product and cart pages and can be completely customizable to each website and/or brand experience. Visit Gifted on the Shopify app store: https://apps.shopify.com/gifted-1 or learn more at: https://www.givewithgifted.com.

Media Contact:

Troy Davis

troy@digital-touchpoints.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Buttercloud Bakery LLC