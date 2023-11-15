WiMi Integrated Deep Learning Algorithm into Multi-Depth Hologram Generation

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it integrated deep learning algorithm into multi-depth hologram generation to extract the depth information of the 3D scene from the input 2D image and convert it into a hologram to realize multi-depth hologram generation. The multi-depth hologram is a kind of 3D image generated using deep learning technology, which can provide a more realistic and three-dimensional display effect. Traditional holograms can only present one depth of information, while multi-depth holograms can present multiple depths of information at the same time, allowing the observer to observe the image from different angles and perceive different depths, which has a wide range of application prospects in the fields of virtual reality, augmented reality, and medical imaging.

The deep learning algorithm is the key to the multi-depth hologram generation. It can automatically learn and optimize the model parameters from the training data, reducing manual intervention and improving the generation efficiency. Deep learning achieves efficient learning and characterization of complex data by constructing multi-layer neural network models and using a large amount of labeled data for training. In multi-depth hologram generation, deep learning algorithms can be used to learn the mapping relationship between the input image and the corresponding multi-depth information, thus realizing the generation of multi-depth holograms for the input image. The advantage of the multi-depth hologram generation technology based on the deep learning algorithm is that it can generate holograms through computer simulation, avoiding the complex process of traditional hologram production. At the same time, the deep learning algorithm can learn complex feature representations from a large amount of data, and therefore can generate more realistic and detailed holograms.

The model needs to be trained first using a deep learning model. Once the training is complete, new 2D images can be fed into the model for prediction. The model will convert the input 2D image into a realistic hologram based on the knowledge and experience gained from training. In this process, the model will use the texture, color, depth and other features in the image to restore the 3D shape and structure of the object. Firstly, a multi-depth image dataset needs to be collected, including images of different depths. The collected image data are pre-processed, including operations such as denoising and image enhancement, to improve the training effect of the model. These images can then be trained using deep learning models such as convolutional neural networks (CNN) or generative adversarial networks (GAN). During the training process, the model learns the relationships and features between images of different depths so that it can generate holograms with multi-depth information. And the parameters of the model are continuously optimized by the backpropagation algorithm so that it can better generate multi-depth holograms. After the training is completed, the trained model can be used to predict and generate multi-depth holograms for new images.

With the continuous optimization of the algorithm, the multi-depth hologram generation technology based on deep learning algorithms will usher in a broader development prospect and play a more important role in a number of industry fields. Currently, multi-depth hologram generation is mainly used in scientific research, medical imaging and game entertainment. However, with the advancement of technology and the expansion of applications, multi-depth hologram generation technology will be applied in more fields in the future, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, education and industry.

In the future, WiMi will also continue to explore the field of multi-depth hologram generation algorithms and promote the multi-depth hologram generation technology based on deep learning algorithms to achieve greater breakthroughs and applications.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

