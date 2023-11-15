Quantum Computing Inc. to Present at The Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi", "we", "our" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company, today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company's 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 7th, 2023, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The Conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Robert Liscouski, Co-Founder & CEO and Chris Boehmler, CFO will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Quantum Computing Inc., you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_99181/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi)

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company provides accessible and affordable solutions with real-world industrial applications, using nanophotonic-based quantum entropy that can be used anywhere and with little to no training, operates at normal room temperatures, low power and is not burdened with unique environmental requirements. QCi is competitively advantaged delivering its quantum solutions at greater speed, accuracy, and security at less cost. QCi's core nanophotonic-based technology is applicable to both quantum computing as well as quantum intelligence, cybersecurity, sensing and imaging solutions, providing QCi with a unique position in the marketplace. QCi's core entropy computing capability, the Dirac series, delivers solutions for both binary and integer-based optimization problems using over 11,000 qubits for binary problems and over 1000 (n=64) qubits for integer-based problems, each of which are the highest number of variables and problem size available in quantum computing today. Using the Company's core quantum methodologies, QCi has developed specific quantum applications for AI, cybersecurity and remote sensing, including its Reservoir Photonic Computer series (intelligence), reprogrammable and non-repeatable Quantum Random Number Generator (cybersecurity) and LiDAR and Vibrometer (sensing) products. For more information about QCi, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of QCi and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

QCi undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in QCi's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in QCi's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

