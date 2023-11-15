2023 Appian International Partner Award Winners Demonstrate Process Automation Excellence in Europe

EY, KPMG, Minsait (Indra), PwC, and VASS recognised at London awards ceremony

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) is proud to announce the winners of its 2023 International Partner Awards at the Appian Europe conference in London. These prestigious awards recognise partners who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and excellence in leveraging the Appian Platform to deliver transformational business value to clients through end-to-end process automation.

Appian recognizes EY, KPMG, Minsait (Indra), PwC, and VASS at London awards ceremony for process automation excellence. (PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

Appian proudly announces the winners of its 2023 International Partner Awards at the Appian Europe conference.

"These exceptional partners have successfully delivered excellent business outcomes with our European customers by implementing process automation with the Appian Platform," said Christopher O'Connell, Vice President of Partners & Alliances. "This year's winners have showcased unwavering commitment, innovation, and transformative power by partnering with Appian. We're proud to recognize their achievements at the 2023 Appian International Partner Awards. Their dedication and passion for excellence exemplify the values we hold dear at Appian, and we look forward to further collaboration in the journey of innovation and transformation."

The winners are as follows:

Delivery Award - EY

EY is the proud recipient of the Delivery Award, which acknowledges their unwavering commitment to excellence and project delivery for an Italian energy customer. EY Italy's innovative project management, attention to detail, and seamless integration of the customer's unique needs into the solution led to transformative outcomes. Their deep understanding of Appian's capabilities and passion for delivering exceptional value has accelerated project timelines and enhanced the overall quality of deliverables.

Innovation Award - KPMG UK

KPMG's end-to-end Customer Due Diligence (CDD) service reduces the average case handling time and improves the first-time resolution of cases, allowing global banking institutions to focus back on the core parts of their business. KPMG leverages the Appian Platform to implement continuous improvements and customer data insights throughout the lifetime of the engagement. KPMG ensures a customised and rapid implementation of the CDD service, tailored to each client's specific business needs. KPMG has built over 5,000 reusable Appian objects and with their onshore/offshore Appian delivery capability has reduced end-to-end platform build time by 40%.

Growth Award - Minsait, an Indra Company

Minsait receives the Growth Award for their remarkable expansion of the Appian practice. In the past year, they increased the number of globally certified practitioners by over 25%. Minsait's commitment to education is evident through its internal training practice, which has successfully educated more than 200 students, and its collaboration with local universities to certify 100 additional consultants in 2024. To support their growth, Minsait has established a Centre of Excellence, extending their expertise across Europe, LATAM, and the Philippines.

Transformation Award - PwC Spain

PwC is the recipient of the Transformation Award for their remarkable project at one of the top 10 insurance companies in Europe. PwC's comprehensive transformation involved decommissioning the customer's legacy platform and migrating all applications (which serve over 25,000 users) to the Appian Platform. This transformation enables the customer to handle complex workflows, develop new applications, and adapt to future business needs with agility.

Partner of the Year for EMEA Channel Sales - VASS

VASS is recognised as the Partner of the Year for EMEA Channel Sales in acknowledgment of their outstanding contributions to Appian's growth and success in the region. As a leading provider of transformative digital solutions and consulting in 22 countries on 4 continents, VASS has achieved the highest annual contract value (ACV) in the region through close partnership and collaboration as an Appian reseller.

These awards represent the exceptional work of our partners in harnessing Appian's capabilities to drive innovation and transformation for clients across Europe. Appian is proud to work with partners who share our commitment to excellence, and we look forward to continuing to build on these successful collaborations in the future.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Appian Europe Partner Awards. If you would like to find a local partner or become one, please do visit our website to learn about the Appian Partner Program.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimise even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organisations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimise operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com.

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com. (PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Appian