Synchrony Partners with Big Brand Tire & Service to Offer Shoppers More Accessible Financing Options

As a Member of Synchrony's Car Care Network, the Leading Tire and Auto Repair Provider Offers Finance Options that Make Payments More Affordable

MOORPARK, Calif. and STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced that Big Brand Tire & Service has joined the Synchrony Car Care network. This new partnership enables Big Brand Tire & Service customers to unlock the power of customized financing solutions for consumers at all of its locations across the United States, as well as at more than a million gas stations, auto parts, and service locations that are part of the nationwide Synchrony Car Care network.

Customers of Big Brand Tire & Service will have access to flexible financing options to help them pay for new tire purchases, vehicle maintenance and repairs, including deferred interest promotions where no interest is charged on the purchase if the total is paid in full within the promotional period. To help streamline the access to obtain credit, the companies will leverage digital capabilities such as Synchrony's easy-to-use prequalification and dApply application technology, further improving the experience for customers seeking financing by putting the power of the experience on the customers personal mobile device.

Big Brand Tire & Service cardholders will also benefit from a full suite of features and benefits, including:

A dedicated payment option for both planned and unexpected automotive costs, including tires and wheels, parts and accessories and larger maintenance and repairs;

The ability to use the credit card for related transportation expenses, including gas, EV charging, parking, car washes and detailing, rideshares and taxis, car rentals, tolls, insurance and more;

Six months promotional financing on all purchases $199 or more every day

No annual fee and $0 fraud liability; and

Convenient monthly payments.

"Our partnership with Synchrony spans nearly a decade starting with American Tire Depot, one of our acquisitions," said Joe Buscaglia, CEO, Big Brand Tire & Service. "Synchrony's impressive track record for helping our company grow and its robust network of auto retailers solidified this pivotal, long-term agreement with our company."

"As part of the Synchrony Car Care network, Big Brand Tire & Service cardholders can now enjoy the convenience of flexible payment options, competitive promotions and innovative digital solutions available through our tailored financing programs," said Curtis Howse, Executive Vice President and CEO, Home & Auto, Synchrony. "Our success in the automotive market reflects our dedication to supporting retailers like Big Brand Tire & Service and enhancing the overall customer experience."

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service is headquartered in Moorpark, California, and has been a leader in automotive services and tires in Central and Southern California since 1969. The company sells and services tires and provides a long list of additional services including alignments, brakes, oil changes, suspension and more. With more than 50 years of success and more than 200 locations, Big Brand Tire & Service continues to grow and add new locations throughout the Southwestern United States. For further information, visit https://www.bigbrandtire.com/

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

