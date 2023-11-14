SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Lumen Technologies, Inc. f/k/a CenturyLink, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2023 - (NYSE: LUMN)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Lumen Technologies, Inc. f/k/a CenturyLink, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of LUMN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 11, 2019 to July 14, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lumen owned and/or still owns thousands of miles of cables wrapped in lead, a known neurotoxin, within the U.S.; (ii) the foregoing has harmed and posed the risk of further harming the environment, exposed Company employees, and the general public, thereby posing a significant public health risk and environmental pollution risk; (iii) Lumen was on notice about the damage and risks presented by these lead-covered cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to everyday people and communities, as well as failed to provide adequate lead training to employees; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory oversight and enforcement action, as well as legal and reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 14, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of LUMN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 14, 2023.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

