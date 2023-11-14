Mission Based Media Launches New Preventing Type 2 Diabetes Podcast, the Latest Podcast Miniseries by Health Unmuted™

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, a leader in podcasts about health and healthcare, has launched a new podcast miniseries aimed at reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The Preventing Type 2 Diabetes Podcast miniseries provides insights and information for those who have prediabetes or are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, as well as the people who care about them. The miniseries was created with support from the American Pharmacists Association Foundation, a nationally trusted source of research and information and a leader in transforming the US healthcare system.

The launch coincides with the observation of Diabetes Awareness Month, and joins other successful shows in Mission Based Media's Health Unmuted audio library, including miniseries covering Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and COPD. Health Unmuted is an audio library of short-format, narrated podcast miniseries, each of which covers a specific health topic and features the voices of patients, caregivers and medical professionals.

"We're excited to launch the Preventing Type 2 Diabetes Podcast as the newest addition in the Health Unmuted library," said Dan Kendall, founder of Mission Based Media and executive producer of Health Unmuted. "This miniseries shares clear information about steps anyone can take to reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. It connects people with the stories and insights of real people affected by prediabetes, and shares additional resources and information they can access beyond the podcast."

"Our team at the APhA Foundation is delighted to partner with Mission Based Media to make this podcast series a reality," said Benjamin Bluml, Executive Director and SVP, Research & Innovation at American Pharmacists Association Foundation. "We are committed to enhancing awareness about diabetes prevention and the role that pharmacists and pharmacy teams can play in being a solution for preventing diabetes across the United States."

"This is a valuable resource for acquiring insights into diabetes prevention," said Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, a board-certified family medicine physician and the host of the series. "Every episode includes practical tips and resources that cater to all age groups. The insights are enriched by the voices of culturally and ethnically diverse groups of guests and medical experts to provide a holistic and inclusive perspective on this important topic."

The Preventing Type 2 Diabetes Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Spotify, as well as HealthUnmuted.com. More than 60 health conditions are planned for Health Unmuted covering cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and neurological and gastrointestinal conditions. Find links and listen at https://healthunmuted.com.

About Mission Based Media Ltd.

Mission Based Media is a leading provider of health podcasts, educational content and podcasting services. Our mission is to engage, educate and empower listeners with audio-first health information that is trustworthy, accurate and objective. Our content features insights and information from top health professionals and organizations, and highlights engaging patient stories and perspectives. For more information, visit missionbasedmedia.com.

About APhA Foundation

The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is America's most trusted source of research demonstrating how pharmacists can improve health care. For over 60 years, we have consistently proven that patient health outcomes are positively impacted by pharmacists. The APhA Foundation is a not for profit 501(c)(3) organization (EIN: 52-6039142) headquartered in Washington, D.C., and is affiliated with the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the oldest and largest national professional society of pharmacists in the United States established in 1852. For more information, visit www.aphafoundation.org.

