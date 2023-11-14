HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB1,647.8 million ( US$225.8 million ), compared with RMB2,378.5 million for the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB12.1 million ( US$1.7 million ) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB60.4 million for the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. [1] was RMB103.3 million ( US$14.2 million ) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB106.1 million for the same period of 2022.

Average mobile MAUs[2] of Huya Live for the third quarter of 2023 remained flat at 86.0 million, compared with 86.0 million for the same period of 2022.

Mr. Junhong Huang, Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Huya, commented, "Our Huya Live's average mobile MAUs reached 86.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, growing by 3.7% quarter-over-quarter thanks to our diversified e-sports tournaments and entertainment programming during the summer season. As we continue to enrich our content ecosystem and strengthen our user base, we are also advancing our strategic transformation targeting a shift in our commercialization focus with more game-related services. During the quarter, we focused on establishing terms of cooperation with game studios and building the business infrastructure required to support these new services. We are confident that through strong strategic execution, we will expand Huya's presence in the game value chain and drive more balanced and sustainable business growth in the long term."

"Against the backdrop of a soft industry environment and our proactive business adjustments, our total net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were approximately RMB1.6 billion," said Ms. Ashley Xin Wu, Huya's Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Finance. "In the third quarter, we recorded a gross margin of 13.9%, and decreased total operating expenses by 20.7% year-over-year, reflecting our continuous operational optimization efforts. Furthermore, in mid-August 2023, we announced the authorization for a share repurchase program of up to US$100 million over a 12-month period and have repurchased US$9 million of our shares as of the end of the third quarter. Looking ahead, we remain committed to further improving our financial fundamentals while enhancing shareholder value."

[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and impairment loss of investments, to the extent applicable. For more information, please refer to the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Refers to average monthly active users on mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on the mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB1,647.8 million (US$225.8 million), compared with RMB2,378.5 million for the same period of 2022.

Live streaming revenues were RMB1,531.7 million (US$209.9 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2,017.1 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the number of quarterly paying users[3] on Huya Live to 4.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 from 5.5 million for the same period of 2022. The decline in the number of quarterly paying users was primarily attributable to the soft macro and industry environment, the Company's proactive business adjustments in support of its strategic transformation and prudent operations, and the increase in offline entertainment activities, which adversely affected the time spent by long-tail users on Huya's platform.

Advertising and other revenues were RMB116.1 million (US$15.9 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB361.4 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to a significant decrease in content sub-licensing revenues.

Cost of revenues decreased by 30.3% to RMB1,419.5 million (US$194.6 million) for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB2,036.2 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to decreased revenue sharing fees and content costs, as well as bandwidth costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs decreased by 31.2% to RMB1,231.8 million (US$168.8 million) for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB1,789.8 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in revenue sharing fees associated with the decline in live streaming revenues, as well as lower costs related to e-sports content and content creators.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 27.8% to RMB83.0 million (US$11.4 million) for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB115.0 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to improved bandwidth cost management, favorable pricing terms and continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit was RMB228.2 million (US$31.3 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB342.4 million for the same period of 2022. Gross margin was 13.9% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 14.4% for the same period of 2022, primarily due to lower total net revenues.

Research and development expenses decreased by 17.5% to RMB141.8 million (US$19.4 million) for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB171.8 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to decreased personnel-related expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 23.7% to RMB94.9 million (US$13.0 million) for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB124.3 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to decreased marketing and promotion fees, as well as personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 23.1% to RMB60.5 million (US$8.3 million) for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB78.7 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to decreased share-based compensation expenses.

Other income was RMB40.2 million (US$5.5 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB43.9 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to lower indirect tax refunds and government subsidies.

Operating loss was RMB28.7 million (US$3.9 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with operating income of RMB11.6 million for the same period of 2022.

Interest and short-term investments income was RMB128.4 million (US$17.6 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB71.7 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increased interest rates and improved management of deposit products.

Impairment loss of investments was RMB80.8 million (US$11.1 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with nil for the same period of 2022, primarily due to the recognition of impairment charges on certain equity investments.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB60.4 million for the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB103.3 million (US$14.2 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB106.1 million for the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were each RMB0.05 (US$0.01) for the third quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.25 for the third quarter of 2022. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.42 (US$0.06) for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.44 for the third quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits of RMB10,601.1 million (US$1,453.0 million), compared with RMB10,846.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

[3] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 15, 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its ADSs or ordinary shares over a 12-month period. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had repurchased 3.5 million ADSs with a total aggregate consideration of US$9.0 million under this program.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary shares, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and impairment loss of investments, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and impairment loss of investments, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and (iii) impairment loss of investments, add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures represent useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and (iii) impairment loss of investments, which may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider a non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 29, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

655,241

825,610

113,159 Restricted cash

4,050

19,580

2,684 Short-term deposits

9,018,298

7,657,042

1,049,485 Short-term investments

3,117

-

- Accounts receivable, net

75,898

66,392

9,100 Prepaid assets and amounts due from related

parties, net

59,702

107,298

14,706 Prepayments and other current assets, net

637,225

663,650

90,961













Total current assets

10,453,531

9,339,572

1,280,095













Non-current assets











Long-term deposits

1,072,548

2,118,497

290,364 Investments

906,215

855,124

117,204 Property and equipment, net

200,893

262,559

35,987 Intangible assets, net

57,810

39,777

5,452 Right-of-use assets, net

345,136

321,519

44,068 Prepayments and other non-current assets

110,874

122,892

16,844













Total non-current assets

2,693,476

3,720,368

509,919













Total assets

13,147,007

13,059,940

1,790,014













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

22,517

19,442

2,665 Advances from customers and deferred revenue

445,620

369,091

50,588 Income taxes payable

28,924

46,371

6,356 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

1,592,455

1,254,236

171,910 Amounts due to related parties

81,814

111,405

15,269 Lease liabilities due within one year

29,801

10,471

1,435













Total current liabilities

2,201,131

1,811,016

248,223













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

8,617

8,405

1,152 Deferred tax liabilities

20,533

20,533

2,814 Deferred revenue

73,354

51,243

7,023













Total non-current liabilities

102,504

80,181

10,989













Total liabilities

2,303,635

1,891,197

259,212















HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively;

89,401,484 and 87,545,391 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and

September 30, 2023, respectively)

60

61

8 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

200,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively;

150,386,517 and 150,386,517 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and

September 30, 2023, respectively)

98

98

13 Treasury shares

-

(64,747)

(8,874) Additional paid-in capital

11,922,820

12,000,828

1,644,850 Statutory reserves

122,429

122,429

16,780 Accumulated deficit

(1,786,800)

(1,706,679)

(233,920) Accumulated other comprehensive income

584,765

816,753

111,945













Total shareholders' equity

10,843,372

11,168,743

1,530,802













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

13,147,007

13,059,940

1,790,014

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Net revenues



























Live streaming

2,017,128

1,715,684

1,531,711

209,938

6,220,752

5,107,319

700,016 Advertising and others

361,416

105,757

116,083

15,910

897,517

311,158

42,648





























Total net revenues

2,378,544

1,821,441

1,647,794

225,848

7,118,269

5,418,477

742,664





























Cost of revenues(1)

(2,036,191)

(1,548,407)

(1,419,548)

(194,565)

(6,223,219)

(4,660,720)

(638,805)





























Gross profit

342,353

273,034

228,246

31,283

895,050

757,757

103,859





























Operating expenses(1)



























Research and development expenses

(171,779)

(144,339)

(141,791)

(19,434)

(536,441)

(438,573)

(60,111) Sales and marketing expenses

(124,293)

(106,411)

(94,897)

(13,007)

(369,622)

(292,543)

(40,096) General and administrative expenses

(78,653)

(74,858)

(60,463)

(8,287)

(241,266)

(203,005)

(27,824)





























Total operating expenses

(374,725)

(325,608)

(297,151)

(40,728)

(1,147,329)

(934,121)

(128,031)





























Other income, net

43,949

23,786

40,185

5,508

122,510

68,147

9,340





























Operating income (loss)

11,577

(28,788)

(28,720)

(3,937)

(129,769)

(108,217)

(14,832)





























Interest and short-term investments income

71,703

125,313

128,415

17,601

196,538

350,083

47,983 Gain on fair value change of investments

-

-

-

-

7,602

-

- Impairment loss of investments

-

(65,115)

(80,774)

(11,071)

-

(145,889)

(19,996) Foreign currency exchange losses, net

(3,309)

(2,634)

(1,974)

(271)

(6,233)

(4,145)

(568)





























Income before income tax expenses

79,971

28,776

16,947

2,322

68,138

91,832

12,587





























Income tax expenses

(19,593)

(5,589)

(4,841)

(664)

(30,289)

(11,711)

(1,605)





























Income before share of income (loss) in

equity method investments, net of

income taxes

60,378

23,187

12,106

1,658

37,849

80,121

10,982





























Share of income (loss) in equity method

investments, net of income taxes

45

-

-

-

(106)

-

-





























Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.

60,423

23,187

12,106

1,658

37,743

80,121

10,982





























Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

60,423

23,187

12,106

1,658

37,743

80,121

10,982































HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Net income per ADS*



























—Basic

0.25

0.10

0.05

0.01

0.16

0.33

0.05 —Diluted

0.25

0.09

0.05

0.01

0.16

0.32

0.04 Net income per ordinary share



























—Basic

0.25

0.10

0.05

0.01

0.16

0.33

0.05 —Diluted

0.25

0.09

0.05

0.01

0.16

0.32

0.04





























Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating net income per ADS



























—Basic

242,117,367

243,751,192

244,651,286

244,651,286

241,077,573

243,736,441

243,736,441 —Diluted

242,287,157

246,832,447

246,437,179

246,437,179

241,563,318

246,529,235

246,529,235









* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.









(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Cost of revenues

9,054

5,347

2,543

349

25,833

16,154

2,214 Research and development expenses

22,289

12,897

7,296

1,000

52,815

40,133

5,501 Sales and marketing expenses

1,507

716

651

89

3,400

2,594

356 General and administrative expenses

12,813

7,806

(68)

(9)

45,604

19,000

2,604

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Gross profit

342,353

273,034

228,246

31,283

895,050

757,757

103,859 Share-based compensation expenses allocated

in cost of revenues

9,054

5,347

2,543

349

25,833

16,154

2,214





























Non-GAAP gross profit

351,407

278,381

230,789

31,632

920,883

773,911

106,073





























Operating income (loss)

11,577

(28,788)

(28,720)

(3,937)

(129,769)

(108,217)

(14,832) Share-based compensation expenses

45,663

26,766

10,422

1,429

127,652

77,881

10,675





























Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

57,240

(2,022)

(18,298)

(2,508)

(2,117)

(30,336)

(4,157)





























Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.

60,423

23,187

12,106

1,658

37,743

80,121

10,982 Gain on fair value change of investments, net

of income taxes

-

-

-

-

(6,842)

-

- Impairment loss of investments

-

65,115

80,774

11,071

-

145,889

19,996 Share-based compensation expenses

45,663

26,766

10,422

1,429

127,652

77,881

10,675





























Non-GAAP net income attributable to

HUYA Inc.

106,086

115,068

103,302

14,158

158,553

303,891

41,653





























Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

60,423

23,187

12,106

1,658

37,743

80,121

10,982 Gain on fair value change of investments, net

of income taxes

-

-

-

-

(6,842)

-

- Impairment loss of investments

-

65,115

80,774

11,071

-

145,889

19,996 Share-based compensation expenses

45,663

26,766

10,422

1,429

127,652

77,881

10,675





























Non-GAAP net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders

106,086

115,068

103,302

14,158

158,553

303,891

41,653





























Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share



























—Basic

0.44

0.47

0.42

0.06

0.66

1.25

0.17 —Diluted

0.44

0.47

0.42

0.06

0.66

1.23

0.17





























Non-GAAP net income per ADS



























—Basic

0.44

0.47

0.42

0.06

0.66

1.25

0.17 —Diluted

0.44

0.47

0.42

0.06

0.66

1.23

0.17





























Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating Non-GAAP net income per

ADS



























—Basic

242,117,367

243,751,192

244,651,286

244,651,286

241,077,573

243,736,441

243,736,441 —Diluted

242,287,157

246,832,447

246,437,179

246,437,179

241,563,318

246,529,235

246,529,235

