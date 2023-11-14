GALLS® Named to Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023"

This award recognizes GALLS® impact and commitment to promoting equality and diversity, offering competitive compensation and benefits, fostering a culture open to new ideas, encouraging career development, and enabling work-life balance.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS®, the nation's leading supplier serving America's public safety and military professionals, has been recognized as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023" by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This honor emphasizes the company's commitment to promoting equality and diversity, offering competitive compensation and benefits, fostering a culture open to new ideas, encouraging career development, and enabling work-life balance.

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights, a provider of market research, to complete an independent study at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the United States. Respondents were asked about a broad range of key drivers of employee satisfaction, including company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness, and proactive management of the diverse workforce.

"In such a competitive job market, it can be tough for employers to stand out to attract top talent, so this recognition is a true testament to the value GALLS places on employee satisfaction. Our company culture is at the core of GALLS' success, and we continue strengthening our efforts to create a healthier and happier workplace. Earning a 5-star score in 'America's Greatest Workplaces for 2023' survey, we are well on our way," Mike Fadden, CEO at GALLS, said.

"How do you find a great workplace—one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance? Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces 2023,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment," remarked Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, at Newsweek.

About GALLS®:

Galls® proudly serves America's Public Safety and Military professionals with the broadest selection of uniforms, equipment, and solutions along with relentless service. Over one million Law Enforcement, Firefighting, Emergency Medical, Federal, Military, Corrections, Security, Postal, Public Transportation, and other essential workers each year trust Galls as their service provider.

Learn more at www.galls.com .

