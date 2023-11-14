Chili's Goes Back to the '90s With Boyz II Men to Create New Version of the Brand's Iconic Baby Back Ribs Jingle

The fan-favorite grill and bar has partnered with one of the most popular groups from the '90s to create a new version of its jingle

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I want my baby back, baby back, baby back… we all know how it starts and now, it's stuck in your head. To celebrate this famous Chili's jingle more than 25 years after it entered the zeitgeist, Boyz II Men today released their own rendition of the jingle aptly titled "I Want My Baby Back." The group's harmonizing skills led many to believe they were the original vocalists of the jingle, so finally, Boyz II Men got a chance to give the original a smooth '90s-inspired makeover.

Chili’s Goes Back to the ‘90s With Boyz II Men (L-R: Wanyá Morris, Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris) to Create New Version of the Brand’s Iconic Baby Back Ribs Jingle (PRNewswire)

"The original Baby Back Ribs Jingle and our fourth studio album Evolution were both released in 1997. This was an unforeseen connection that bonded us to Chili's and the jingle that year," said Boyz II Men. "It feels natural for us to re-release the Baby Back Ribs Jingle and pay homage to Chili's legendary menu item in a nostalgic way. We are excited for our and Chili's fans to have 'I Wany My Baby Back' replaying in their minds for yet another decade."

The jingle serves as the basis for advertisements that will run across streaming services, online and social media throughout November. In addition, fans are encouraged to use the 'Duet' feature on TikTok to add their own flair to the jingle or add it to their favorite playlist on Spotify. For those looking to get their hands on a piece of history, a limited-edition vinyl — featuring the Boyz II Men version of the jingle — and a '90s-inspired Boyz II Men tour t-shirt are available for purchase via the Chili's Online Merch shop.

"We are embracing our history and the things that make Chili's such a beloved brand," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer, George Felix. "This reboot is certainly part of that push as we're paying respect to the original jingle while having Boyz II Men lend it their Grammy-winning sound. We can't wait to watch our fans make their own versions of the jingle on TikTok!"

Listen to the jingle on YouTube or the Chili's Spotify page. Learn more about the campaign at chilis.com/ribs.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok.

Chili's Grill & Bar (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar