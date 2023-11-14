Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® Celebrates 60 Years of Business in the Germicidal Ultraviolet Industry

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® was established in November 1963 by Hilary Boehme and Thomas Dituro and originally operated out of Long Island City, NY. Boehme and Dituro, employees of the business under the name Atlantic Ultraviolet Company, purchased the struggling operation and renamed it.

Under this new leadership, the company released its own STER-L-RAY® line of UV-C lamps in 1970 to rival their competition. In 1972, they introduced their first ultraviolet water purifier line, SANITRON®. Boehme and Dituro would custom make products as needed. They were able to overcome the decreasing popularity of UV models amidst the emergence of new air and surface sterilizing methods.

The company has since outgrown its facilities twice, constructing and expanding buildings in Bay Shore, NY in 1975 and Hauppauge, NY in 1994. It continues to engineer and manufacture its own products in the USA. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® remains family owned, currently led by Celeste (Boehme) Kopp, Tom Dituro, and Greg Boehme.

Celeste, President of Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, states: "The celebration of our 60th anniversary sets us apart from other UV companies that have come and gone over the years. While recent events have reinforced the need for ultraviolet disinfection, we were operating long before the COVID pandemic. Our stability since 1963 shows our customers that we'll be around to help them in the years to come."

In honor of its 60th Anniversary, the company has released a corporate video highlighting its history, product longevity, and diverse team of UV specialists. It has also created blog posts and social media graphics chronicling its timeline and looking back to its humble roots. An updated logo and forthcoming ecommerce site bring its brand identity into a new era with a touch of nostalgia for the original.

About The Company

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® engineers, manufactures, sells, and services its germicidal ultraviolet water / air / surface disinfection equipment and lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Germicidal ultraviolet lamps produce wavelengths that are lethal to bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. Well-established as a method of choice, ultraviolet technology is effective, economical, safe (chemical-free), quick, and easy to use due to its by-product-free process. For more information about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, or how UV-C disinfection works, visit the company website at AtlanticUltraviolet.com, call (631) 273-0500, Mon–Fri, 7am–6pm EST, or email Sales@AtlanticUV.com.

Over the past year, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® has unveiled a new brand identity while not losing the nostalgia for its predecessor. Originally created in the 1960s, the company’s first logo embodied something of the times with its geometric letters and focus on clean shapes. While it received some tweaks in recent decades (thinner letters for readability, and the addition of “Since 1963”) it virtually remained the same for almost 60 years. (PRNewswire)

