Will Campbell, CEO of Quantasy, Speaks on the Power of Mental Wellness in "Breaking and Entering Advertising" Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ever-evolving world of advertising, success is often measured by creativity, innovation, and achievements. Yet, behind these tangible metrics lies the foundation of all great work: mental health and overall wellness.

Quantasy's CEO, Will Campbell, was recently featured as a guest on the "Breaking and Entering Advertising." In a conversation with host Geno Schellenberger, Campbell dives deep into the critical importance of maintaining mental health in the advertising industry and how it's the bedrock for a thriving career and a fulfilling life.

His reassuring message: "You will be okay!" resonates deeply in an age where challenges seem to come from every direction. But Will doesn't just stop there. He goes on to provide invaluable advice on how to be not just okay, but to truly excel both personally and professionally.

Here are a few of the highlights:

On mental wellness

Geno Schellenberger: What's your approach, what did you guys do to address this issue?

Will Campbell: A lot of times people ask "do I take a mental health day off from work or do I go to the spa?" And sure all of those things can be considered self-care, but more than anything its really about how do you turn mindfulness and wellbeing into a lifestyle and into a cultural norm."

On hard work

Geno Schellenberger: With the industry today, we see layoffs happening, budgets getting cut with the economy. I feel like I need to work harder because this industry can be kind of scary sometimes. How do you address that and where does the [True Voice] app come in to put this into a daily practice.

Will Campbell: All of the things that come and go, ebb and flow, like inflation, the industry, employment, unemployment, those are all very important things. Hard work is very, very important. It's something that you want to know how to do. But, at the same time, you want to know that regardless of the circumstance, regardless of the situation, regardless if you meet that goal or not. Emotionally, spiritually and mentally, you're going to be okay. You're not going to suffer.

Why Quantasy made True Voice

Geno Schellenberger: Why did you make this app? Is it a client project? Is it because you wanted to do this as a part of your mission?

Will Campbell: Being in the space of culture and technology it's our job to be at the front of these emerging needs. We said hey, we have the ability to create this. We want our clients to have opportunity to access these spaces. There's nowhere out there that we can really see. So, let's fill the need. For ourselves, for our culture and for the client.

At Quantasy, we believe in the importance of holistic well-being, and it's heartening to have our leader champion this vital cause. Listen to the full episode below to gain insights, inspiration, and a fresh perspective on approaching life and work with a fortified mindset.

Click here to listen to full episode

Will Campbell is co-founder and CEO at the Los Angeles based creative agency, Quantasy + Associates (Q+A). In leading Quantasy, named by Ad Age as a 2021 Small Agency of the Year West, Will uses his unique method of blending advertising, technology, entertainment and culture to deliver business growth results for world-class clients including Wells Fargo Bank, Google, Target, American Honda and the State of California as well as provide counsel for some of the world's most iconic public figures like Magic Johnson and Kevin Hart. Quantasy has won numerous industry award recognitions including Clios, Effies, ANA, The One Show, Webby Awards, Streamys and more.

