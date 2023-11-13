TUBI PARTNERS WITH THE BLACK LIST ON "THE TO BE COMMISSIONED INITIATIVE"

Tubi Will Select Five Genre Focused Screenplays Intended to Be Developed, Produced and Distributed by Tubi from Emerging and Established Writers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported video-on-demand service, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Black List on The To Be Commissioned Initiative to provide both emerging and established writers with the opportunity to submit their screenplays intended to be developed, produced and distributed by Tubi. Tubi is commissioning five scripts that speak to young, diverse audiences that fit into one of the following genres: Sci-Fi, Faith, Comedy and Romance as well as Wild Card (any genre) which allows for the inclusion of a great script that may not fall within the other specified genres. Writers can submit their entries by visiting https://blcklst.com/programs/the-to-be-commissioned-initiative beginning today and the submission program will run through March 15, 2024.

"Tubi is dedicated to telling all the world's stories, and that starts with the art and craft of screenwriting," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. "We're honored to partner with Franklin Leonard and his team at the Black List who are pioneers at nurturing writers, and together we're thrilled to discover five diverse stories that deserve to be told."

"The best business plan has always been a great screenplay, and we're excited to help Tubi find five to make into films for their large and growing audience to enjoy," said Franklin Leonard, founder of the Black List. "Tubi has done a particularly savvy thing with the kinds of movies they're targeting and supporting 200 writers in getting access to the Black List site at no cost to them."

Tubi offers viewers the world's largest content library, which now exceeds 225,000 movies and TV episodes, and approximately 300 FAST channels. Tubi has committed to a content strategy that showcases diverse voices and stories for young and multicultural audiences, and this partnership with the Black List is one of many avenues in which Tubi is bringing in new, underrepresented storytellers to the platform.

The Black List will be executive producing all five films, and will be collaborating closely with Tubi throughout the entirety of the program. Writers around the world over the age of 18 are welcome to submit their work, but all submitted scripts must be in English. Any script that is hosted on the Black List and has received at least one evaluation is eligible for submission. Writers are also welcome to upload new projects for consideration in this program.

Tubi will also be providing fee waivers for one evaluation and one month of hosting for 200 writers from traditionally underrepresented communities. Additional details about how to apply for a Tubi fee waiver will be available on the program submission page on blcklst.com . All fee waivers will be distributed at the discretion of Tubi and the Black List.

After submissions close, a committee of Tubi content executives will come together to review all of the scripts and announce those that will be moving forward with development. Viewers can expect to see these Tubi Original Movies starting to hit Tubi as early as 2025.

For FAQ surrounding the submission process and guidelines please visit blcklst.com/help.

About Tubi

Tubi is the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. As a leading ad-supported video-on-demand service, the company engages diverse audiences through a personalized experience and the world's largest content library of over 225,000 movies and TV episodes, a growing collection of Tubi Originals, and nearly 300 FAST channels. Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company's digital businesses.

About The Black List

The Black List is a renowned platform dedicated to nurturing written storytelling and empowering writers to maximize their professional potential. First established in 2005 as an annual survey of Hollywood's most-liked unproduced screenplays, the Black List has since grown into a comprehensive resource for the creative industries, serving thousands of agents, managers, showrunners, producers, financiers, directors, actor, and theater directors. Our virtual marketplace, blcklst.com, caters to the film, television, and theater industries, connecting writers from over 50 countries with industry members from around the globe.

