Tecsys Welcomes Andrew Kirkwood to Board of Directors, Announces Committee Realignment

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce the appointment of UK-based Andrew Kirkwood to its Board of Directors, effective October 12, 2023. Kirkwood brings a wealth of experience to Tecsys, with more than two decades of global leadership at high-growth supply chain organizations. In conjunction with Kirkwood's appointment, the Board will realign its Board committees.

Drawing from his background in building global markets for supply chain technology firms, Kirkwood has a proven track record of driving both organic and inorganic growth. His deep familiarity with Tecsys' core target markets is a valuable asset. Notably, Kirkwood served as CEO at BluJay Solutions until its successful exit to E2Open in 2021. He has also held key roles at Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software), RedPrairie and Manhattan Associates, where he contributed significantly to their growth and success.

"I am thrilled to join Tecsys' Board of Directors at such an exciting time in this company's journey," Kirkwood expressed. "Tecsys has a strong reputation for delivering innovative supply chain solutions and faces an outstanding opportunity to capitalize on their impressive momentum as organizations around the world look to shore up their supply chain capabilities. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help drive the company's continued success."

With extensive international business development experience spanning the Americas, Europe, Southern Africa, and Asia, Kirkwood has played instrumental roles in converting software businesses from a license-based model to Software as a Service (SaaS) while driving profitable growth. His leadership skills are characterized by a strong focus on strategic and market development.

Kirkwood's appointment was followed by an update of Board committees as follows:

The Compensation Committee is set to welcome Kirkwood, who will join Chairperson Steve Sasser and Director Vernon Lobo .

Kirkwood will also join the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, working with Chairperson David Booth and Director Vernon Lobo .

The Audit Committee will maintain its current roster, with Chairperson Kathleen Miller alongside Directors Steve Sasser and David Booth .

Vernon Lobo will continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.

"We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of governance and oversight," said Dave Brereton, chairperson of Tecsys' Board of Directors. "Andrew's appointment will support our business requirements and position us well to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead as Tecsys continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the global market."

The committee changes are effective as of November 6, 2023.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

