Tech for Campaigns Delivers Victory for Democrats in Virginia and Pennsylvania with Power of Digital

Volunteers harnessed best-in-class digital strategies and AI tools in critical races in Virginia and Pennsylvania

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Tech for Campaigns (TFC) released its 2023 Impact Report outlining its work in 2023 in crucial bellwether states and its insight on how voters will respond to issues like abortion and extremism.

"Last week's elections provide a blueprint for a digital-first approach that will help bolster Democrats' prospects of winning in 2024," said Gina Pak, CEO of Tech for Campaigns. "By deploying best-in-class digital strategies for candidates and driving turnout among young people, people of color, and women, we are working to build a foundation for future victories for Democrats up and down the ballot."

This cycle, Tech for Campaigns worked in some of Virginia's most competitive races to flip, gain, and defend swing-district seats to ensure Democrats regained both legislative chambers. The group's successes in Virginia will ensure access to reproductive healthcare for 27 million women across the South, and LGBTQIA+ rights, gun safety, and more in the commonwealth.

Tech for Campaigns also worked to sign up low-propensity voters in Pennsylvania's State Supreme Court race to contribute to a five-two Democratic majority on the court. It engaged key voting groups and built critical infrastructure to make it easier than ever for voters to register and request their mail ballots, especially for youth and BIPOC voters.

Tech for Campaigns partnered with over 60 Democratic candidates and committees in this year's elections and will continue to fight the GOP's efforts to seize further power and pass far right-wing and extremism legislation in statehouses nationwide heading into 2024.

About Tech for Campaigns

Tech for Campaigns (TFC) is a national nonprofit powered by thousands of leading technologists who volunteer their time to help elect Democrats up and down the ballot. TFC harnesses the power of digital to turn out incremental voters in swing districts where a few hundred votes often decide state and local races. The organization also places skilled volunteers directly with state legislative campaigns and builds cutting-edge software informed by data to help campaigns. Tech for Campaigns was founded in 2017 by three tech entrepreneurs to build a lasting and permanent tech and digital arm for Democrats. The group has matched over 17,000 skilled volunteers to over 600 Democratic campaigns in need of digital experts. To learn more, visit www.techforcampaigns.org .

