Roborock Debuts All-New Dyad Air Wet-Dry Vacuum

Global Leader in Ultra-Intelligent Home Robotics Boosts Portfolio of One Stop Wet-Dry Cleaning Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, launches the Dyad Air, its latest handheld vacuum that tackles wet and dry messes simultaneously for a complete floor cleaning package all in one. As the newest iteration of Roborock's Dyad wet-dry vacuum series, the Dyad Air carries the brand's renowned innovations for powerful cleaning effectiveness and self-maintenance capability, providing customers a clean sweep across the entire home.

Roborock Dyad Air (PRNewswire)

"A wet-dry vacuum remains a relatively new product concept in the home cleaning category. We understand customers' dire need of finding new ways to hack their cleaning routines to save time and effort," says Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "With the ability to vacuum and mop in one go, Dyad Air aims to bring the core benefits of a simple yet powerful one-stop cleaning solution to the mass consumer. Equipped with Roborock's most innovative wet-dry cleaning technology at a mid-tier price point that resonates with the market, Dyad Air serves as the perfect entry point for someone looking to simplify cleaning."

The Dyad Air features:

The Dyad Air vacuums and mops at the same time. Boasting 17,000Pa of suction power with the ability to clean as close to 3mm away from edges and corners, it easily eliminates wet and dry messes like spilled cereal in one go across your home.

Packing smart features utilizing DirTect™ Smart Sensors that adapt cleaning power and water flow based on floor conditions, the Dyad Air removes all messes with unmatched efficiency. Dyad Air is supported by the Roborock App, allowing customers to receive real time alerts and maintain full control anywhere.

Experience effortless maintenance with the Dyad Air's RevoBrush™ self-cleaning and drying system that automatically cleans the roller brush and then dries it with hot air. Having up to 50 minutes of run time, the Dyad Air is designed for prolonged use, both short and long term.

The Dyad Air is now available for purchase in the United States on Amazon and the Roborock Official Store for an MSRP of $429.99, with a special launch sale price of $359.99 now through November 19.

For more information, please visit https://us.roborock.com/.

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/.

SOURCE Roborock