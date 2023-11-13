PetMeds® Announces the Formation of Veterinarian Advisory Board

Veterinary professor and industry luminary, Dr. Lori Teller, will lead the Board as it oversees company initiatives and fosters collaboration within the veterinary community

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetMed Express, Inc. (PetMeds®, NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, today announced the creation of its Veterinarian Advisory Board to help the company improve outcomes for pets and pet parents across the United States.

The Board will be made up of expert voices in the veterinary space who offer a unique perspective on pet care and wellbeing.

"At PetMeds, we believe every pet deserves to live a long, happy, healthy life, and veterinary care is a significant part of this reality," said Matt Hulett, CEO of PetMeds. "Veterinarians offer an unparalleled depth of knowledge, insight, and first-hand experience that is invaluable to the work that we do, and we're honored to have this talented group of experts weighing in on our strategies and guiding our business practices."

Lori Teller, DVM, DABVP (canine/feline), CVJ - clinical professor of telehealth at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (TAMU) - will chair the newly formed Veterinarian Advisory Board.

"Dr. Teller is especially qualified to lead critical discussions surrounding the latest advancements in pet care, the challenges faced by pet owners, and the evolving needs of pets and pet parents," Hulett explains. "Her passion for teaching, along with her interest in telemedicine and its utilization in the veterinary field, will play an essential role in the Board's oversight endeavors."

For more than 30 years, PetMeds has fostered a close relationship with the veterinary community. The installation of the company's new Veterinarian Advisory Board further solidifies this commitment by providing a platform for pet care providers to listen, engage and voice their opinions on the critical work PetMeds is doing within the industry.

"By establishing this Veterinarian Advisory Board, PetMeds is making a real commitment to the veterinarian community," Dr. Teller said. "It's an exciting move that will surely lead to more meaningful collaborations between veterinarians and the broader pet care industry, and provide additional tools and resources that will benefit pets and pet parents alike."

PetMeds invites its stakeholders, including pet parents and veterinarians, to take part in this collaborative effort. If you are interested in learning more about the PetMeds Veterinarian Advisory Board, you can direct your inquiry to vab@petmeds.com.

ABOUT PETMEDS

Founded in 1996, PetMeds® (petmeds.com), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, provides fast, convenient, and helpful service to over 10 million pet parents nationwide. PetMeds makes pet care easier and more affordable by offering premium pet food and treats, prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications, as well as everyday pet products, online at PetMeds.com and via phone at 1-800-PetMeds. PetMeds customers can address their comprehensive pet healthcare needs at PetMeds.com with access to Pumpkin® pet insurance and same-day VetLive® telehealth appointments. Insurance policies are marketed by PetMeds Insurance Services, LLC (NPN #20790781). PetCareRx® (petcarerx.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PetMeds.

View original content:

SOURCE PetMed Express Inc