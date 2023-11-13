DeepSight™ Technology Introduces NeedleVue™ Solution: Revolutionizing the Future of Ultrasound-Guided Interventional Tool Guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepSight™ Technology, a pioneering force in medical innovation, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking NeedleVue™ solution. This state-of-the-art ultrasound-guided needle technology ushers in a new era of precision and safety in the field of directed interventional tool guidance, a domain grappling with complexities for several decades.

DeepSight's proprietary NeedleVue solution marries innovative sensor technology with most interventional devices, facilitating real-time verification of placement and significantly reducing procedural guesswork. Conventional technologies often present challenges such as laborious calibration processes, decreased sensitivity, and the necessity for precise angles of incidence. NeedleVue delivers improvement across the board with its omnidirectional functionality at any plausible ultrasound depth, enhancing functionality and ease-of-use in a true "plug-and-play" solution.

Nader Sadrzadeh, the Chief Executive Officer at DeepSight Technology, shared his excitement: "NeedleVue not only signifies a monumental leap in the evolution of interventional tool guidance but also substantiates our steadfast commitment to ensuring procedural success - benefiting patients, clinicians, and healthcare providers alike. In a reality where procedural confidence is paramount, our solution stands out as a beacon of precision and reliability, effortlessly aligning with the multifaceted demands of modern healthcare."

Noteworthy advantages of the NeedleVue™ solution include:

Unparalleled Precision : Achieving confident results by eliminating guesswork and ensuring verifiable placement in real-time.

Enhanced Usability : A plug-and-play system that eliminates the need for complicated setups or extensive training.

Versatility: Omnifunctionality at any ultrasound depth, broadening the scope of its applicability across various medical scenarios.

DeepSight's NeedleVue delineates a clear paradigm shift in needle guidance technology by delivering real-time, precision needle tracking that is as portable as it is easy to use. The technology comes as a breath of fresh air in an era where healthcare providers are in pursuit of combining operational efficacy with optimized patient outcomes.

DeepSight™ Technology will be presenting NeedleVue at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from November 26-30, 2023, providing a comprehensive insight into how this technology is poised to reshape and revolutionize the future of interventional procedures. This presentation will be available to limited audiences (specifically those who have executed a Non-Disclosure Agreement).

For media inquiries, to schedule a meeting or demonstration, and/or further information, please contact: Heike Seck ( hseck@deepsight.com ).

About DeepSight™ Technology: Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, DeepSight™ Technology is a privately held medical device company recognized for its pioneering advancements and development of innovative medical ultrasound technologies. Committed to delivering solutions that elevate procedural outcomes while also prioritizing safety and usability for both clinicians and patients, DeepSight Technology is steadfast in its mission to contribute meaningful innovations to the medical field. For further information, please visit www.deepsight.com.

The NeedleVue™ solution is currently not yet available for sale or use. It has not been reviewed or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. Future references to the product's availability, compliance, certification, or applicability are subject to approval by relevant regulatory bodies, including the FDA.

NeedleVue and DeepSight are trademarks of DeepSight Technology, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DeepSight Technology