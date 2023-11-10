Lowe's Debuts a New Way to Teach Millennials How to Make Basic Home Repairs, Helping Homeowners Build DIY Confidence and Save on Costs

Expanding upon DIY-University (DIY-U) by Lowe's, Home Repair Workshops launch at select stores nationwide with hands-on support from helpful Lowe's red vest associates

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced the debut of Home Repair Workshops, where knowledgeable Lowe's red vest associates teach customers basic home repair and maintenance DIY skills through live, interactive workshops. As more millennial homeowners look for ways to save money on home repairs, Lowe's Home Repair Workshops provide the support and knowledge they need to maintain and update their homes themselves rather than outsourcing to a professional.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 11, Home Repair Workshops will be hosted in 100 stores across the U.S. on Saturdays and Sundays, offering DIYers and homeowners the opportunity to develop their home repair skills and tackle common household projects with confidence and efficacy. Participating Lowe's stores will have stations dedicated to workshops, with quick, hands-on demos available all day during normal store operating hours, no registration required.

Customers will experience a hands-on approach to learning common home repair tasks, including:

How to Repair, Replace or Unclog a Toilet

How to Replace a Faucet and Fix Drainage Issues

How to Replace Different Types of Outlets and Switches

How to Patch and Repair Drywall

With the median age of homes over 41 years old*, homeowners are prioritizing projects like repairs and regular maintenance to update their homes and extend the time they will live there, while also helping to avoid costly repairs down the road. Lowe's red vest associates offer a wealth of knowledge and resources for customers looking to take on these projects themselves, from providing demonstrations, project tips and tricks, and product recommendations.

"We know millennial homeowners can use some extra help when it comes to tackling basic home repairs, especially since more basic projects can help them save money versus hiring a professional for the project. These Home Repair Workshops are just one way Lowe's is investing in this generation of homeowners," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing. "We are proud to be their trusted resource, not only offering the tools they need, but empowering them with the skills and confidence to take repair projects on themselves for less."

MyLowe's customers who participate in an in-store workshop can also receive a digital coupon book to help them save on common repair products, corresponding with the workshop topic they attended**. Coupon promotions available to workshop participants may include, but are not limited to:

10% off select toilets

15% off select vanities

20% off select bath faucets

20% off select USB outlets

25% off toilet repair kits

50% off '2x2' drywall repair patch

For customers unable to attend in-store sessions, Lowe's also provides on-demand videos and how-to articles to ensure DIYers of all ages have easy access to interactive resources and enabling them to dig deeper into project ideas, best practices and recommendations.

For more information about Home Repair Workshops by Lowe's or to access Lowe's on-demand videos, please visit Lowes.com/DIYU. A full list of stores hosting Home Repair Workshops can be found here.

*Source: U.S. Census Bureau 2021 American Housing Survey

**Must ask associate to validate attendance. Requires Lowes.com Personal MyLowe's account. Once attendance is validated by associate, sign in to your personal Lowes.com (MyLowe's) account and register. You will receive the coupon book via the email associated with your Lowes.com account.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

