Fresh Blends® New Developments Spearhead Growth and Revolutionize the Beverage Industry

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Blends®, the world's leading self-serving beverage platform, announced its new developments and features at the 2023 NACS show, including the Fresh Blender® Plus, Self-Pay, and a new financing option with partner PEAC™ Solutions. Fresh Blends® is on a mission to bring consumers convenient, refreshing, and healthy drink options in seconds. The platform has sold over 60 million delicious beverages and counting.

The new Fresh Blender® Plus is the first-of-its-kind equipment. It includes a new, built-in self-cleaning system, Advanced Sanitation, which handles the daily to periodic cleaning tasks without human intervention for up to six months. With the Fresh Blender® Plus, businesses can boost savings by $900 per year by eliminating 1.8 hours of labor per week. Efficient and reliable, the Fresh Blender® Plus ensures a flawless Fresh Blends® program execution. Coming soon, existing customers will be able to upgrade their existing Fresh Blenders® with an Advanced Sanitation retrofit kit. Fresh Blender® Plus units are available for shipment today.

"Our new developments represent a paradigm shift in how we view the beverage industry," said Jamie Day, Managing Partner at Fresh Blends®. "We are always looking to evolve with current industry trends, and with these innovations, we are excited to provide a more seamless experience to our customers. The entire team at Fresh Blends® is looking forward to our continuous growth and bringing our product to more locations and customers."

In addition to the Fresh Blender® Plus, the brand unveiled an enhanced version of the Fresh Cloud, the groundbreaking IoT platform powering Fresh Blenders® to promote the brand's growth further. The heartbeat of the Fresh Blender®, Fresh Cloud is designed meticulously with cutting-edge real-time technology, giving stakeholders unparalleled insight into operations, sales, and machine status. The key features of the Fresh Cloud include real-time data, custom database design, predictive analytics, instant alerts, and a user-friendly interface.

Fresh Blends® will also be partnering with fintech companies, including Nayax and Cantaloupe, to implement a self-pay option for existing Fresh Blenders®. Available in early 2024, this newest innovation integrates technology, speed, and quality, ensuring the consumer experience is seamless and always beyond expectation. The Fresh Blender® Plus with self-pay will revolutionize modern retail solutions, making it the most dynamic self-serve beverage platform on the market.

Most recently, Fresh Blends® partnered with PEAC™ Solutions to offer a flexible financing option for your Fresh Blends® purchase. The new partnership with PEAC™ Solutions makes financing easy. When financing your Fresh Blender® with PEAC™ Solutions, you receive same-day credit decisions, a contract start date after the equipment has been delivered, online payment processing, and a digital application and closing documents. Fresh Blends® financing is available for as low as $450.00 per month through our trusted partner, PEAC™ Solutions.

Fresh Blends® is revolutionizing the beverage game—less work for you and more delight for your customers. The intuitive technology behind Fresh Blends®, including their Eco Blend-in-Cup® technology, can produce a blended drink in under 60 seconds to ensure every sip is as fresh as it gets. Each beverage is crafted from all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, artificial colors, or flavors. Endless choices await, including strawberry, banana, mango, beets, berries, protein, and new seasonal flavors: pumpkin spice and winter orange. Customers can choose from a vast range of smoothies, shakes, coffee frappes, refreshers, and cold brews, providing hundreds of combinations to suit every palate.

About Fresh Blends®

Fresh Blends® is the world's leading self-serving beverage platform, providing consumers with healthy, refreshing, and convenient beverages—in just seconds. Powered by Multiplex®, each Fresh Blender® is designed to eliminate waste wait times and deliver a flawless experience with every order. This experience earned the Multiplex Fresh Blender® a 2018 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.

With more than 4,000 Fresh Blenders® in locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe, Fresh Blends® offers delicious beverages frozen or on the rocks with all-natural products and no artificial colors, sweeteners, HFCs, or preservatives.

Fresh Blends® retail customers can track sales, flavor demand, inventory, and Fresh Blender performance through Fresh Cloud, the brand's comprehensive reporting dashboard. For more information, visit www.freshblends.com .

