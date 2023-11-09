The acquisition will greatly enhance and expand technology solutions platform in the minimally invasive and interventional therapies sector

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TekniPlex Healthcare, which utilizes advanced materials science expertise to help deliver better patient outcomes, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Seisa Medical in a deal that significantly extends TekniPlex Healthcare's medical technology solutions platform. This acquisition specifically enhances the company's materials science and process technologies for minimally invasive and interventional therapy devices on a global scale.

TekniPlex Healthcare has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Seisa Medical, a full solution, complex manufacturing partner, and leader in AAA stent manufacturing. (PRNewswire)

TekniPlex Healthcare Signs Definitive Purchase Agreement To Acquire Seisa Medical

Based in El Paso, Texas, Seisa is a medical device manufacturer servicing every stage of the product life cycle including design and development, component manufacturing, and final assembly. It employs more than 2,000 people across four facilities in the U.S., Mexico and Slovakia.

"This is a transformative acquisition for TekniPlex Healthcare, moving us squarely into the CDMO (contract, development, and manufacturing organization) segment of MedTech for medical technologies," said Chris Qualters, CEO of TekniPlex Healthcare. "The ability for us to engage with our global customers on new medical technologies by developing engineered materials, co-designing components and assemblies, utilizing advanced process technologies and providing sterile barrier products allows us to truly partner with them from concept all the way to the point of care to help improve patient outcomes.

"Medical technologies are rapidly evolving to support more minimally invasive procedures and efficient interventional therapies," said Bryan Wesselmann, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for TekniPlex Healthcare. "Seisa brings broad capabilities to advance these interventional technologies such as AAA (abdominal aortic aneurysms) stent grafts, thoracic endovascular grafts, mitral heart valves, endovascular procedures and cardiovascular catheter delivery systems."

Julio Chiu, Seisa founder and CEO, said "our customers count on us to deliver solutions for their most challenging applications. I am very confident that they will continue to count on us as TekniPlex Healthcare shares our same commitment to deliver better patient outcomes. We believe the combination of our two organizations will result in one of the most comprehensive value-added CDMO platforms in the industry."

This is the 20th acquisition that TekniPlex has completed in the past decade, supporting its strategy to grow its business through transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons. The closing of the acquisition is conditioned upon regulatory approval.

About Seisa Medical

Seisa Medical is a global full-service contract manufacturer of Class II and Class III medical devices and specialty components, ranging from implantable stents and tubing sets to pediatric and orthopedic-care products. It serves customers through every stage of the product life cycle, including design and development, component manufacturing, final assembly, and packaging. Founded in 1983 with headquarters in El Paso, Texas, and manufacturing locations in North America and Europe, Seisa offers end-to-end turn-key solutions backed by full regulatory compliance with FDA registration and ISO 13485 compliant operations. The company is a market leader in providing solutions for mission-critical precision components, medical equipment, and finished FDA-Class II and Class III medical devices.

About TekniPlex Healthcare

TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and healthcare packaging applications. With a global reach, the division's deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures. TekniPlex Healthcare's ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.

TekniPlex Healthcare has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Seisa Medical, a full solution, complex manufacturing partner, and leader in AAA stent manufacturing. (PRNewswire)

Tekni-Plex Logo (PRNewsFoto/Tekni-Plex, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tekni-Plex, Inc.