Noble Breaks Ground on Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today celebrated the groundbreaking of the Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District. With an anticipated opening in early 2025, the hotel will be within walking distance of the Savannah River, the sites of River Street, and the Historic District's top attractions.

Working collaboratively with the Savannah Historic District Board, the LEED-certified Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District has been designed to complement the unique character and heritage of the district. The energetic lifestyle hotel will feature 153 tech-enabled guestrooms and Peloton® suites, the acclaimed Bluestone Lane café, and Yar, a breathtaking rooftop bar with views of the Savannah River.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Tempo by Hilton, marking the vibrant brand's debut in Savannah," said Noble Senior Vice President, Dustin Fisher. "With the hotel's prime location within the historic district, the Tempo by Hilton brand is an ideal fit for a market that has emerged as a world-class leisure destination."

Savannah's Historic District is the most extensive National Historic Landmark District in the United States and contains over twenty city squares filled with museums, historic churches, mansions, and monuments from the Revolutionary & Civil War eras. Known for manicured parks, horse-drawn carriages, and antebellum architecture, the city boasts more than fifteen million visitors, spending upward of $4 billion annually. The hotel's location on East Bryan Street provides easy access to the city's numerous leisure attractions. It is just a short ferry ride from the Savannah Convention Center and within five miles of the Port of Savannah, the country's third-busiest container port.

Savannah consistently receives recognition as a top national and global visitor destination. In 2023, Savannah was named the No. 4 Top City in the United States by Travel + Leisure in the annual World's Best Awards. The city also ranked in the Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards as the No. 5 Best City in the U.S., while the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport took top honors as the No. 1 Best Airport in the U.S.

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, the firm has invested over $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work.

As a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

