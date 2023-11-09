Introducing 42Q Smart Manufacturing V16.0

Redefining manufacturing excellence with global reach and industry expertise

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Q, a Sanmina division and a recognized market leader in manufacturing execution systems (MES), is proud to announce the release of its latest and most innovative platform to date—42Q Smart Manufacturing V16.0. Traditionally, manufacturers have had to adapt their workflow and terminology to the constraints of their chosen MES solution. In this release, 42Q puts manufacturers in control and allows them to compose dynamic user interfaces, adopt unique terminology and select languages to suit their business.

(PRNewswire)

Composable, not just customizable

Recognizing that every customer has distinct requirements, 42Q Smart Manufacturing V16.0 offers an unprecedented level of reconfiguration of modular components. Dynamic user interfaces can be composed by organizing building blocks of widgets. Manufacturers can select from readily available widgets or develop their own using a low code approach. This allows users to do everything they need in one place, integrate data from multiple systems and configure process flows for highly specialized manufacturing.

Industry-specific terminology ensures higher precision and clarity

Manufacturing operations use distinct terminology based on the regulations and needs of different industries. Mapping this language to the terms used in a specific MES solution can create additional challenges. 42Q Smart Manufacturing V16.0 addresses this issue by intelligently recognizing and adapting to industry-specific terminology, resulting in clear, precise communication and alignment with the language used in regulatory compliance and industry standards.

Seamless localization for worldwide impact

Typically manufacturers depend on MES providers to deliver different language translations. 42Q Smart Manufacturing V16.0 allows manufacturers to seamlessly localize the user interface. The result is a factory environment that optimizes international collaboration.

"Growth in digital technologies and changing business needs, requires factory operations to be more agile and flexible than ever. With the levels of personalization and localization in this major release customers can accelerate their journey towards a smarter, more efficient manufacturing process."

Manesh Patel, Chief Operating Officer at 42Q

42Q Smart Manufacturing V16.0 is available today.

About 42Q

42Q, a Sanmina division, delivers a full-featured, cloud-based MES solution developed by manufacturers for manufacturers. It has been proven as the simplest way to accelerate digital factory transformation. The solution can be deployed in a few weeks, significantly reducing risk and disruption. 42Q provides full product traceability, route enforcement, cycle time, asset performance, defect and repair loop, electronic work instructions, serialization, and more. 42Q's architecture is accessible, reliable, scalable, and secure. More information about the company is available at www.42-q.com.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is a Fortune 500 company and a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Gerard O'Neill

+353-87-903-6426

gerard.oneill@sanmina.com

Sales Inquiries:

Wellington Giolo

+1 256-479-0968

wellington.giolo@42-q.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 42Q