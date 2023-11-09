CANAL INSURANCE COMPANY APPOINTS NANCY LYONS CALLAHAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Insurance Company is pleased to announce that Nancy Lyons Callahan will join the company's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024.

Ms. Callahan is a global strategy and technology executive with more than 25 years of experience in the insurance, financial services and technology sectors. She currently serves as Global Vice President, Customer Success, for the multinational corporation SAP SE (NYSE: SAP). Her career has included work with start-ups as well as industry leaders including SAP, Concur, AIG, and Reuters. Ms. Callahan also serves on the board of Midwest Holding, a life and annuities company, where she chairs the Nominating and Governance Committee.

"Canal Insurance Company is extremely pleased to have Nancy Callahan join our Board of Directors. Her skills and knowledge in areas of customer relationship management, cyber risks, technology and corporate governance compliment Canal's existing board profile," commented Lansing Crane, the Chairman of Canal's Board of Directors. "Nancy is also a seasoned executive and team builder, and her presence on the Board will help the company continue its momentum and identify new opportunities to grow, diversify and prosper. As she is also a current executive with experience from several large multinational corporations, Nancy will be a valuable resource and sounding board for our management team."

At SAP, Ms. Callahan leads global programs focused on ensuring customers receive maximum value from their integrated portfolio of SAP solutions. Her prior executive roles for SAP included Global Vice President of Strategy for Customer Success Services, and she played a key role in integration efforts following the $8.3 billion acquisition by SAP of Concur Technologies.

While at Concur, Ms. Callahan was engaged in oversight of platform and web services, product development, and mobile strategy. During her eight-year tenure at AIG, she advanced through Vice President roles including P&L oversight and senior underwriting of cyber security, identity theft, media, E&O, and D&O liability insurance.

Ms. Callahan is a University of Virginia alumnus, where she obtained a B.S. in Systems Engineering and then an MBA, Finance from the Darden School of Business. Ms. Callahan is also NACD Directorship Certified® and a Certified Information Privacy Professional.

About Canal Insurance Company

Rated A- by A.M. Best, Canal Insurance Company has specialized in providing insurance to commercial trucking and specialty transportation insureds through selected professional agents for more than 80 years. Visit canalinsurance.com for other news and information.

