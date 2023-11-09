Byrna Technologies Secures Order from State of Hawaii Sherriff's Division, Expanding Its Law Enforcement Footprint

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced it has supplied the State of Hawaii Sherriff's Division with 100 Byrna SD launchers, along with ammunition and accessories.

Byrna began engaging with the State of Hawaii Sherriff's Division in May of 2022. The agency diligently evaluated various less-lethal platforms before ultimately selecting Byrna as their preferred choice. The introduction of Byrna devices into Hawaii will commence on the island of Oahu immediately, with plans for expansion to other islands within the state in the near future.

"We are pleased that the State of Hawaii Sherriff's Division has embraced Byrna's industry-leading solutions as an effective option for advancing its less-lethal operations," said Luan Pham, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of Byrna Technologies. "This partnership exemplifies Byrna's dedication to enhancing public safety operations. While the sales process for law enforcement agencies is more time and resource-intensive, it is a strategic pillar of Byrna's growth strategy, and we remain committed to serving the law enforcement market."

Training sessions with the State of Hawaii Sherriff's Division are already underway. As Byrna continues to make significant strides in its mission to provide advanced personal defense solutions to a wide range of clients, law enforcement agencies remain a key focus of the Company's expansion efforts.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the statement that there are plans to expand introduction of Byrna devices into other islands within the state in the near future. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, potential cancellations of existing or future orders including as a result of any fulfillment delays, introduction of competing products, negative publicity, or other factor, changes in the markets for security products and non-lethal defense technology could have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations, The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, ("Risk Factors") in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

