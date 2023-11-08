Vena Earns Three 'Best Of' Awards From TrustRadius

CPM leader receives recognition for "Best Of" in Feature Set, Relationship and Value for Price

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that it has earned 2023 TrustRadius Best Of Awards in three categories: Best Feature Set, Best Relationship and Best Value for Price. This recognition follows the company's TrustRadius Top Rated Award and Tech Cares Award, announced earlier this year.

The TrustRadius Best Of Awards recognize the strongest vendors in terms of three key insight scores: Best Value for Price, Best Feature Set and Best Relationship, all of which look at data from customer responses related to their purchase experience.

"TrustRadius Awards mean more than other industry recognition programs because they are based on customer reviews of their experiences with Vena and our Complete Planning platform," said Tim Szego, Vice President, Customer Success at Vena. "Ensuring that our users have an excellent experience using our platform is as key to our mission as ensuring our software remains at the leading edge of functionality. We are honored that our customers have again bestowed such high ratings on our platform and their experience working with Vena and our dynamic Partner community."

Vena Complete Planning is the only corporate performance management platform natively built for Microsoft Excel, with a number of out-of-the-box integrations with leading applications, including Intuit QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, NetSuite, Salesforce and more.

"These TrustRadius Awards showcase vendors delivering top-notch customer satisfaction and the features they need to drive their business," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "At Vena, we aim to empower organizations in finance and beyond with market-leading planning technologies. This recognition reflects our commitment to providing our customers with innovations that give them a competitive edge."

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com . Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

