Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues in the first nine months of 2023 were $147.4 million

Vanda provides update on pipeline advancements and regulatory plans

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We have significantly advanced our development pipeline, now expecting FDA decisions on two sNDAs for bipolar I disorder and insomnia with PDUFA dates in the first half of 2024. We are also pleased with our revenue performance despite the challenges with the at-risk launch of a generic Hetlioz product," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We look forward to increasing and diversifying our future revenue sources with new products and new indications on existing products as well as with external business development activities."

Financial Highlights

Third Quarter of 2023

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $38.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 41% decrease compared to $65.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 58% decrease compared to $41.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was the result of the at-risk launch of a generic version of HETLIOZ ® in the U.S.

Fanapt ® net product sales were $21.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, an 11% decrease compared to $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income was $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $489.9 million as of September 30, 2023 , representing an increase to Cash of $0.5 million compared to June 30, 2023 .

First Nine Months of 2023

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $147.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, a 22% decrease compared to $189.9 million in the first nine months of 2022.

HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $79.1 million in the first nine months of 2023, a 34% decrease compared to $119.6 million in the first nine months of 2022. The decrease was the result of the at-risk launch of a generic version of HETLIOZ ® in the U.S.

Fanapt ® net product sales were $68.3 million in the first nine months of 2023, a 3% decrease compared to $70.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Net income was $4.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $489.9 million as of September 30, 2023 , representing an increase to Cash of $35.1 million , or 8%, compared to September 30, 2022 .

Key Operational Highlights

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

The supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Fanapt® in bipolar I disorder in adults was accepted for filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 2, 2024 .

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

The sNDA for HETLIOZ ® in insomnia was accepted for filing by the FDA with a PDUFA target action date of March 4, 2024 . Vanda is continuing to pursue FDA approval for HETLIOZ ® in jet lag disorder.

Vanda intends to file a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari in its HETLIOZ® Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) litigation against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA , Inc., Apotex Inc. and Apotex Corp. Chief Justice Roberts extended the time for the filing of Vanda's forthcoming petition, which Vanda expects to file by January 12, 2024 .

Tradipitant

Vanda continues to pursue FDA approval of a New Drug Application (NDA) for tradipitant for patients with gastroparesis.

Vanda initiated a second Phase III study of tradipitant in motion sickness and the study is over 20% enrolled. Vanda previously announced positive results in its first Phase III study of tradipitant in motion sickness. Vanda plans to pursue FDA approval upon completion of the clinical development program.

GAAP Financial Results

Net income was $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted net income per share was $0.00 in the third quarter of 2023 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.06 in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income was $4.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in the first nine months of 2022. Diluted net income per share was $0.09 in the first nine months of 2023 compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.01 in the first nine months of 2022.

2023 Financial Guidance

Given uncertainties surrounding the U.S. market for HETLIOZ® for the treatment of Non-24 as a result of the ongoing HETLIOZ® patent litigation and the at-risk launch of a generic version of HETLIOZ®, Vanda is unable to provide 2023 financial guidance at this time.

HETLIOZ® net product sales will likely decline in future periods, potentially significantly, related to the at-risk launch of a generic version of HETLIOZ® in the U.S.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2023

September 30

2022

September 30

2023

September 30

2022 Revenues:













HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 17,500

$ 41,335

$ 79,095

$ 119,554 Fanapt® net product sales 21,315

23,983

68,274

70,346 Total revenues 38,815

65,318

147,369

189,900 Operating expenses:













Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 3,063

6,320

11,336

18,044 Research and development 16,600

24,857

52,484

67,316 Selling, general and administrative 24,767

29,854

89,270

103,703 Intangible asset amortization 380

379

1,137

1,137 Total operating expenses 44,810

61,410

154,227

190,200 Income (loss) from operations (5,995)

3,908

(6,858)

(300) Other income 5,875

1,553

14,858

1,987 Income (loss) before income taxes (120)

5,461

8,000

1,687 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (257)

2,191

3,091

2,273 Net income (loss) $ 137

$ 3,270

$ 4,909

$ (586) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.00

$ 0.06

$ 0.09

$ (0.01) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.06

$ 0.09

$ (0.01) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 57,519,031

56,574,503

57,329,969

56,397,805 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 57,595,344

56,969,033

57,512,225

56,397,805

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)



September 30

2023

December 31

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,186

$ 135,029 Marketable securities 306,672

331,830 Accounts receivable, net 29,272

33,512 Inventory 1,006

1,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,436

17,727 Total current assets 536,572

519,292 Property and equipment, net 2,128

2,573 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,428

8,400 Intangible assets, net 17,428

18,565 Deferred tax assets 67,772

74,039 Non-current inventory and other 10,277

11,378 Total assets $ 641,605

$ 634,247 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 32,595

$ 45,551 Product revenue allowances 52,242

45,885 Total current liabilities 84,837

91,436 Operating lease non-current liabilities 7,472

8,813 Other non-current liabilities 6,196

6,800 Total liabilities 98,505

107,049 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 58

57 Additional paid-in capital 697,001

686,235 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (967)

(1,193) Accumulated deficit (152,992)

(157,901) Total stockholders' equity 543,100

527,198 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 641,605

$ 634,247

