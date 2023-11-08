The TBI Action Alliance Brings Together a Passionate Community to Expedite Accurate Diagnosis and Treatments for Those Suffering from Traumatic Brain Injury

First Ever National Agenda for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Which Affects More than 5.3 Million Americans

Members of the Military, Veterans, First responders, Athletes, Elderly, Children and Construction Workers are Disproportionately Affected and at Risk for TBI

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TBI Action Alliance (TBIAA) today announced the first-ever large-scale coordinated effort to accelerate the development of accurate diagnostics and treatments to improve the lives of the more than 5.3 million people living with TBI-related symptoms. Founded by Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) with more than 20 organizations including partners such as American Brain Coalition, National Association of Veterans' Research and Education Foundations, National Association of State Head Injury Administrators, National TBI Registry Coalition and PINK Concussions, the Alliance has come together to provide solutions to this widespread and significantly under-addressed public health crisis.

On November 9, The TBI Action Alliance will hold its inaugural meeting in Washington DC to share and discuss its plan to address the TBI public health crisis. Contributors such as Rachel Ramoni, DMD, ScD, Chief Research & Development Officer, Veterans Health Administration will provide a historical perspective and what is needed on the path ahead. Other contributors such Nsini Umoh, PhD, Program Director, Division of Neuroscience, NINDS/NIH will present the burden of TBI in the U.S. and Ramon Diaz-Arrastia, MD, PhD, John McCrea Dickson Professor of Neurology Director, Clinical TBI Research Center University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine will discuss the International TBI Research (InTBIR) Community.

"Traumatic Brain Injury due to head trauma affects everyone and often devastates the lives of those affected. Yet scientific progress in this field is limited in its translation to solutions, and currently there are no FDA-approved diagnostics or treatments," said Magali Haas, MD, PhD CEO & President, Cohen Veterans Bioscience. "It's unacceptable."

An estimated 5.3 million men, women and children in the United States live with a permanent TBI-related disability. Members of the military, veterans, first responders, athletes, elderly individuals, children and construction workers – some of our most essential professions and some of our most vulnerable populations – are disproportionately affected and at the highest risk of TBI.

The numbers are likely much higher as people may not visit a physician after a head injury as they may not know what to do or how to get help. No two brain injuries are the same and individuals can experience a variety of symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and problems with concentration and memory, anxiety and sleep disturbance. For some people TBI can result in devastating lifelong effects and also contribute to risk for developing epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). There is no FDA-approved diagnostic or pharmacological or device treatment for TBI. We have no national registries to track the progression of a TBI over time. The high prevalence of TBI creates significant impact on patients, caregivers, the health care system, and society as a whole.

TBIAA Founding Sponsors Bring Momentum to the TBI Movement

Cohen Veteran's Bioscience – Platinum

BrainMind – Gold

Invisible Wounds Foundation – Silver

22 Jumps – Silver

Feherty's Troops First Foundation – Silver

Working together, Sponsors have committed to advance a National Precision Research Roadmap through major funding of research and innovation programs and policy agendas designed to accelerate the development of the first generation of precision diagnostics and targeted treatments for TBI. The Alliance intends to address systemic changes required to ensure all those suffering from trauma-related brain injuries can access innovations and support.

"Traumatic brain injury is a public health crisis, but no single organization can solve it alone. We're rapidly growing and together, we aim to radically expedite accurate diagnosis and treatments desperately needed by the millions of Americans who suffer from Traumatic Brain Injuries," said Haas.

About the TBI Action Alliance

The TBI Action Alliance is a passionate community dedicated to working together to expedite accurate diagnosis and treatments so that people living with a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) can achieve their best lives. As part of the National Precision Research Roadmap for TBI, we're working together to speed the development of diagnostics and treatments that improve the lives of the more than 5.3 million people living with TBI-related symptoms, including millions of veterans, first responders, athletes, elderly and children, and to help protect all Americans at risk for TBI from falls, accidents or sports- or service-related impacts. Find out more at TBIAction.org .

