MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

For the third quarter of 2023, net sales were $274.6 million, an increase of 33.6%, compared to $205.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The year over year improvement was predominantly due to execution against the Company's strategic initiatives in the form of improved deliveries of finished goods to our customers.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $42.9 million, or 15.6% of net sales, compared to $23.2 million, or 11.3% of net sales, for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in gross margin was driven largely by productivity improvements, the stabilization of raw material costs, and a more favorable product mix compared to the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $19.3 million, or 7.0% of net sales, compared to $14.7 million, or 7.1% of net sales, in the prior year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses compared to the prior year was due largely to increases in bonus accruals associated with increased pretax income, as well as investments in the training and retention of the Company's workforce.

Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was $17.5 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the prior year period, for increases of 233.7% and 230.4%, respectively.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable December 11, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2023, the fifty-second consecutive quarter that the Company has paid a dividend.

"I am pleased to report yet another strong quarter in 2023, with substantial year over year improvements in almost every aspect of our business," said William G. Miller, II, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our long-term capital investments to increase capacity, foster innovation and achieve operational excellence are reflected in our performance, and are indicative of our commitment to shareholder return."

"We continue to see strong demand for all of our products, across all of our geographies. Despite our significant sales growth, we still have a healthy backlog that is substantially more than our historical levels. Though we still face supply chain disruptions related to chassis and electrical and hydraulic components, we believe we are well positioned to convert inventory into finished goods and deliver product to our customers as final parts and components are delivered. This strategy should not only improve the speed with which we convert inventory to revenue, but also improves our efficiency, and therefore our margins. Our strategy of investing in inventory has served us well thus far exiting the pandemic and resulting supply chain challenges and I am confident that it will continue to do so," continued Mr. Miller, II.

Mr. Miller, II, concluded, "I'd like to close by thanking our extremely dedicated team that has been crucial to our success in the face of many headwinds over the last 24 months. Because of their commitment, in just the first nine months of 2023 alone, we have already surpassed the Company's previous full year revenue and earnings record. With the strength we've demonstrated so far in 2023, we look forward to finishing the year on a high by hitting our target of over $1 billion of annual revenue, with significant year over year improvements in both gross margin and net income."

Certain statements in this news release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "future," "potential," "believe," "project," "plan," "intend," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "expect," "anticipate" and similar expressions, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include without limitation any statements relating to the Company's 2023 revenues or profitability. Forward-looking statements also include the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on our management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to, among other things: changes in price, delivery delays and decreased availability of component parts, chassis and raw materials, including aluminum, steel, and petroleum-related products, resulting from changes in demand and market conditions, the general inflationary environment, the war in Ukraine and the more recent conflict in the Middle East, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on supply chains; economic and market conditions, including the negative impacts on the Company's customers, suppliers and employees from increasing inflationary pressures, economic and geopolitical uncertainties (including the war in Ukraine and the more recent conflict in the Middle East); our dependence upon outside suppliers for purchased component parts, chassis and raw materials, including aluminum, steel, and petroleum-related products; future impacts resulting from the war in Ukraine and the more recent conflict in the Middle East, which include or could include (among other effects) disruption in global commodity and other markets, increased prices for energy, supply shortages and supplier financial risk; increased labor costs and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor to manufacture our products; the potential negative impacts of higher interest rates and other actions taken by the federal government in response to economic volatility and inflationary pressures, including the impact on our customers' and end users' access to capital and credit to fund purchases; our ability to raise capital, including to grow our business, pursue strategic investments, and take advantage of financing or other opportunities that we believe to be in the best interests of the Company and our shareholders due to the significant additional indebtedness we incurred during 2022 and 2023; the cyclical nature of our industry and changes in consumer confidence; special risks from our sales to U.S. and other governmental entities through prime contractors; changes in fuel and other transportation costs, insurance costs and weather conditions; changes in government regulations, including environmental and health and safety regulations; failure to comply with domestic and foreign anti-corruption laws; competition in our industry and our ability to attract or retain customers; our ability to develop or acquire proprietary products and technology; assertions against us relating to intellectual property rights; changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; changes in the tax regimes and related government policies and regulations in the countries in which we operate; the effects of regulations relating to conflict minerals; the catastrophic loss of one of our manufacturing facilities; environmental and health and safety liabilities and requirements; loss of the services of our key executives; product warranty or product liability claims in excess of our insurance coverage; potential recalls of components or parts manufactured for us by suppliers or potential recalls of defective products; an inability to acquire insurance at commercially reasonable rates; a disruption in, or breach in security of, our information technology systems or any violation of data protection laws; and those other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented by Item 1A in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which discussion is incorporated herein by this reference. Such factors are not exclusive. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by, or on behalf of, the Company.

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,













%













%

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change NET SALES $ 274,568

$ 205,557

33.6 %

$ 857,108

$ 622,602

37.7 %































COSTS OF OPERATIONS

231,700



182,377

27.0 %



743,894



565,708

31.5 %































GROSS PROFIT

42,868



23,180

84.9 %



113,214



56,894

99.0 %































OPERATING EXPENSES:





























Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

19,318



14,673

31.7 %



56,721



39,710

42.8 %































NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSES:





























Interest Expense, Net

1,813



1,042

73.9 %



4,525



2,088

116.7 %































Other (Income) Expense, Net

(294)



666

-144.2 %



(842)



993

-184.8 %































Total Expense, Net

20,837



16,381

27.2 %



60,404



42,791

41.2 %































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

22,031



6,799

224.0 %



52,810



14,103

274.5 %































INCOME TAX PROVISION

4,572



1,567

191.8 %



11,214



3,049

267.8 %































NET INCOME $ 17,459

$ 5,232

233.7 %

$ 41,596

$ 11,054

276.3 %































































BASIC INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.53

$ 0.46

232.6 %

$ 3.64

$ 0.97

275.3 %































DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.52

$ 0.46

230.4 %

$ 3.62

$ 0.97

273.2 %































CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER

COMMON SHARE $ 0.18

$ 0.18

0.0 %

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

0.0 %































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES

OUTSTANDING:





























Basic

11,446



11,417

0.3 %



11,437



11,417

0.2 % Diluted

11,515



11,417

0.9 %



11,495



11,418

0.7 %

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)





September 30,











2023

December 31,





(Unaudited)

2022

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and temporary investments

$ 26,847

$ 40,153

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,472 and $1,319 at

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



240,590



177,663

Inventories, net



176,329



153,656

Prepaid expenses



5,343



4,576

Total current assets



449,109



376,048

NONCURRENT ASSETS:













Property, plant and equipment, net



116,216



112,145

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



705



909

Goodwill



20,594



11,619

Other assets



782



708

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 587,406

$ 501,429

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$ 146,790

$ 125,500

Accrued liabilities



40,228



27,904

Income taxes payable



1,214



2,430

Current portion of operating lease obligation



282



311

Total current liabilities



188,514



156,145

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:













Long-term obligations



60,000



45,000

Noncurrent portion of operating lease obligation



422



597

Deferred income tax liabilities



6,085



6,230

Total liabilities



255,021



207,972

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,445,640 and 11,416,716

outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



114



114

Additional paid-in capital



153,191



152,392

Accumulated surplus



185,541



150,124

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,461)



(9,173)

Total shareholders' equity



332,385



293,457

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 587,406

$ 501,429



