Austin Companies Consolidates Locations into a New Glendale Facility to Accommodate Growth

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Companies (Concrete, Electric, HVAC) has announced consolidating multiple locations into a 94,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, Arizona. This is in addition to their existing spaces in Chandler and Tucson, which house materials and provide a working space for employees. To commemorate the new facility and their return to the city where Austin Companies was founded, they will hold an open house for customers and vendors on December 8th.

Aerial view of the new Austin Companies' Glendale warehouse. (PRNewswire)

Austin Companies President Joe Church states that the primary goal of the new Glendale facility was for all three divisions of the company to be in a shared space. "I am excited to be able to have all three of the Austin Companies under one roof. This was a wonderful project over two years in the making. The Austin Companies grew from a small 2-car garage in Glendale, Arizona, over 26 years ago to what we have today, a brand new, state-of-the-art, 94,000 square-foot facility, and back where it all started in Glendale! I am honored to have been part of this project, and I am thankful to our wonderful team members who took this journey with us," he said.

By consolidating their smaller facilities, Austin Companies hopes to create greater collaboration and foster a more cohesive environment among existing scopes. The team expects to increase efficiency through a streamlined workflow for administrative functions. Their new facility addresses previous issues resulting from a need for more space, such as limitations in material storage. Austin Companies states that the newly available space will be utilized to inventory more products, avoid delays in transporting materials to job sites, and hedge against supply chain inconsistencies.

The Glendale facility will serve an essential role in the Synergos model. The increased square footage not only allows the companies to inventory more materials but has also provided room to build dedicated spaces for safety training and workforce development. The spaces are used to ensure employees are up to date with the latest information and receive the necessary training to keep them safe anywhere on the job, aligning with Synergos' commitment to prioritizing safety.

New features now available at the facility include an advanced mechanics shop with three auto lifts for fleet service to keep operations safe on the road, and a warehouse fully equipped with air conditioning to support the Synergos initiative of putting employees first.

"I am beyond impressed by the effort and teamwork we've witnessed from the Austin team over the past couple of years as they've taken their vision and turned it into a reality," states Reed Graham, COO of Synergos Companies. "To see how the family of companies has helped along the way truly displays the power of collaboration. We saw Brewer Companies help with the drain lines; we saw Erickson Companies build knee walls and counters for the will-call area; we saw support throughout the entire process from folks at Synergos. Everyone was eager to help the Austin team as they tackled such a monumental project. Tip of the cap to Joe and team; that was impressive."

"The new setup will ensure materials get to the job site on time, and will increase our productivity to benefit our valued customers," states Graham. "We are excited to show the new facility and give a memorable tour that lets customers know why we are a top partner."

Austin Companies invites vendors and customers to a commemorative open house at their new Glendale facility on December 8th, 2023. Tours will be scheduled and offered throughout the day. Interested parties can contact AustinTours@AustinCompanies.com for more information and to secure their tour slot.

About Synergos Companies (Parent Organization of Austin Companies)

Synergos Companies is an innovative corporation in the homes industry with a business model focused on making construction projects an integrated process. Current divisions under the Synergos group include Erickson Companies, Austin Companies, Door Sales and Installations (DSI), Brewer Companies, and recently added Focus Companies. Synergos Companies currently operates in three states and has nearly 3,000 employees. More information about the group can be found at www.synergoscompanies.com/.

