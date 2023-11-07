Powerful Duo, Vintner Joseph Carr and World-Renowned Winemaker Jean Hoefliger, Release New Portfolio of Terroir-Driven Wines

Introducing Force & Grace: A New Collection of Luxury California Wines Exploring the Pursuit of Art and Passion

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Carr, celebrated vintner and founder of Josh Cellars Wines, and highly-acclaimed winemaker Jean Hoefliger, are pleased to introduce Force & Grace, a portfolio of wines which mark a new era in the world of terroir-driven California winemaking. Showcasing the balance between power and elegance, Hoefliger's approach to winemaking is customized for every vintage and variety, resulting in distinctive wines of origin that speak to the art inside of each bottle and celebrate the beauty of California's climate and geography. Introduced by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, this exemplary collection of six fine wines is now available nationwide in limited quantities.

Force & Grace (PRNewswire)

Introducing Force & Grace:

Now a celebrated vintner, Joseph Carr was a high school wrestling champion before he studied and practiced modern dance in college. Drawing inspiration from these two seemingly incongruous disciplines, Force & Grace was born. It embodies these important influences in Carr's life and the careful balance he and Hoefliger seek to create in this new collection of fine wines.

As Carr explains, "My journey to becoming a vintner was a unique one. Long before I found my passion in winemaking, I was a wrestler and modern dance performer. These Force & Grace wines celebrate the influence of those two passions in my life, and I'm thrilled to introduce our newest portfolio of California wines."

Masterfully crafting these wines is Jean Hoefliger, a winemaker with a quixotic mission and tireless pursuit to create the best wines possible. A true wine artisan, Swiss-born Hoefliger has spent decades crafting wines that lie at the nexus between science and art, with a precision that has yielded many accolades and numerous highly rated wines. Hoefliger meticulously created this beautiful collection of wines by choosing vineyards from across the most renowned Napa Valley AVAs, transforming their fruit into world-class wines.

Dressing the bottles and bringing the Force & Grace story to life visually is UK-based artist and photographer Neal Grundy. Specializing in freeze motion and still life photography, Grundy captured a collection of fabric sculptures mid-flight, demonstrating the beauty of movement and elegance. This portfolio of visual masterpieces can be found on every Force & Grace varietal label.

"For me, winemaking goes far beyond the tactical elements of the job – it lives as a philosophy, or even a religion," explains Winemaker Jean Hoefliger. "The vision for Force & Grace, coupled with the endless opportunities that the Napa Valley region offers, meant we could create something truly special. We hope fine wine drinkers feel like they're a part of this journey when they taste these wines."

The Force & Grace Inaugural Collection:

The Force & Grace portfolio is comprised of six unique wines, each capturing its distinctive place of origin and representing excellence in California winemaking:

Carneros Chardonnay (SRP $32.99 ): an oak aged white wine, extremely balanced with bright flavors on the palate.

Paso Robles Cabernet (SRP: $ 34.99) : a dense and textured wine with concentrated ripe berries and velvety tannins.

Napa Valley Cabernet (SPR $54.99 ): a bright and silky wine that evolves as it lingers on the palate.

Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $90 ): a meticulously blended wine from multiple diverse sites in the famous Rutherford appellation; a wine with dark red color, savory notes, and an elegant tannin structure, with strong ageability.

Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $100 ) : a wonderfully complex, powerful yet elegant, and remarkably finessed wine.

Revelist Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $125 ): a pinnacle of craftsmanship sourced mainly from renowned Oakville and Rutherford appellations; a cellar-worthy beauty with the depth of flavor, complexity of character, and distinctly polished personality worthy of the portfolio's top cuvée.

Availability:

Force & Grace wines are now available nationwide for purchase at select retailers and https://www.forceandgracewines.com/

About Force & Grace:

Founded by California Vintner, Joseph Carr, Force & Grace is a portfolio of wines masterfully crafted by esteemed winemaker, Jean Hoefliger, to challenge the norms of California wines. Inspired by Carr's passions for two similar yet different disciplines – wrestling and dance – these wines represent the choreography of force and grace. Our winemaking approach is customized for every vintage and variety, resulting in distinctive wines of origin that speak to the art inside of the bottle and celebrate the beauty of California's climate and geography. The Force & Grace collection includes the Icon, Appellation and Foundation tiers – artfully crafted wines from the most acclaimed California fruit.

For more information about Force & Grace, please visit https://www.forceandgracewines.com/

Force & Grace (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Force & Grace