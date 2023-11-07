Miami International Holdings Reports October 2023 Trading Results; YTD Options and Equities Volumes at Record Levels with MIAX Pearl Equities Reaching a Record 2.38% Market Share

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported October 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
October 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 128.3 million contracts, a 19.6% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 14.56%, a 12.6% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.3 billion contracts, a 25.2% increase YoY.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 50.3 million contracts, an 8.2% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.70%, a 1.9% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 534.2 million contracts, up 18.7% from the same period in 2022.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 53.4 million contracts, a 48.8% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.06%, a 40.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 552.6 million contracts, up 55.8% from the same period in 2022.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ set a number of records including a monthly volume of 5.6 billion shares, a 114.3% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 2.38%, a 120.9% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities reached a record YTD volume of 37.9 billion shares, up 51.7% from the same period in 2022. In addition, MIAX Pearl Equities set a daily market share record of 2.77% on October 19, 2023, with a record daily volume of 333.2 million shares.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 238,404 contracts, a 29.0% increase YoY and a 24.1% increase from September 2023.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Sep-23
% Chg
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Trading Days
22
21
20
209
209
U.S. Equity Options Industry
881,187,563
829,648,516
6.2 %
763,134,859
15.5 %
8,441,344,665
7,952,581,435
6.1 %
MIAX Exchange Group
128,285,624
107,262,817
19.6 %
116,458,284
10.2 %
1,337,877,239
1,068,416,653
25.2 %
MIAX Options
50,250,770
46,440,650
8.2 %
46,537,747
8.0 %
534,190,112
449,986,492
18.7 %
MIAX Pearl
53,356,464
35,849,633
48.8 %
47,901,118
11.4 %
552,571,597
354,767,859
55.8 %
MIAX Emerald
24,678,390
24,972,534
-1.2 %
22,019,419
12.1 %
251,115,530
263,662,302
-4.8 %
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Sep-23
% Chg
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
40,053,980
39,507,072
1.4 %
38,156,743
5.0 %
40,389,209
38,050,629
6.1 %
MIAX Exchange Group
5,831,165
5,107,753
14.2 %
5,822,914
0.1 %
6,401,327
5,112,041
25.2 %
MIAX Options
2,284,126
2,211,460
3.3 %
2,326,887
-1.8 %
2,555,934
2,153,045
18.7 %
MIAX Pearl
2,425,294
1,707,125
42.1 %
2,395,056
1.3 %
2,643,883
1,697,454
55.8 %
MIAX Emerald
1,121,745
1,189,168
-5.7 %
1,100,971
1.9 %
1,201,510
1,261,542
-4.8 %
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Sep-23
% Chg
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
14.56 %
12.93 %
12.6 %
15.26 %
-4.6 %
15.85 %
13.43 %
18.0 %
MIAX Options
5.70 %
5.60 %
1.9 %
6.10 %
-6.5 %
6.33 %
5.66 %
11.8 %
MIAX Pearl
6.06 %
4.32 %
40.1 %
6.28 %
-3.5 %
6.55 %
4.46 %
46.7 %
MIAX Emerald
2.80 %
3.01 %
-7.0 %
2.89 %
-2.9 %
2.97 %
3.32 %
-10.3 %
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Sep-23
% Chg
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Trading Days
22
21
20
209
209
U.S. Equities Industry
234,073
241,264
-3.0 %
206,831
13.2 %
2,288,834
2,517,634
-9.1 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
5,562
2,595
114.3 %
3,730
49.1 %
37,938
25,004
51.7 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
253
124
104.6 %
187
35.6 %
182
120
51.7 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
2.38 %
1.08 %
120.9 %
1.80 %
31.8 %
1.66 %
0.99 %
66.9 %
Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures Contracts
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Sep-23
% Chg
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Trading Days
22
21
20
209
209
MGEX Total
238,404
184,807
29.0 %
192,064
24.1 %
2,429,927
2,895,436
-16.1 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures
221,592
136,879
61.9 %
171,059
29.5 %
2,131,897
2,116,147
0.7 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options
3,560
3,234
10.1 %
2,839
25.4 %
65,688
61,246
7.3 %
SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures
13,252
44,694
-70.3 %
18,166
-27.1 %
232,342
718,043
-67.6 %
Average Daily Volume
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Sep-23
% Chg
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
MGEX Total
10,837
8,800
23.1 %
9,603
12.9 %
11,626
13,854
-16.1 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures
10,072
6,518
54.5 %
8,553
17.8 %
10,200
10,125
0.7 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options
162
154
5.2 %
142
14.1 %
314
293
7.3 %
SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures
602
2,128
-71.7 %
908
-33.7 %
1,112
3,436
-67.6 %
Open Interest
Oct-23
Oct-22
% Chg
Sep-23
% Chg
MGEX Total
88,132
63,330
39.2 %
75,234
17.1 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures
78,416
54,681
43.4 %
67,764
15.7 %
Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options
9,186
8,108
13.3 %
6,725
36.6 %
SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures
530
541
-2.0 %
745
-28.9 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.
LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
