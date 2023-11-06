Eagle Merchant Partners Recognized by Inc. Magazine as Founder-Friendly Investors for the Third Consecutive Year

Eagle Merchant Partners Recognized by Inc. Magazine as Founder-Friendly Investors for the Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners ("Eagle"), a leading private equity firm investing in lower middle-market franchise, consumer and commercial services companies, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of Founder-Friendly Investors for the third consecutive year.

Eagle Merchant Partners (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Merchant Partners) (PRNewswire)

"Eagle is honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for the third year in a row as Founder-Friendly Investors."

This recognition reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to supporting and nurturing founder-led businesses.

The annual list highlights investment firms dedicated to providing more than just capital to entrepreneurs. The firms honored by Inc. understand the unique needs of founder-led companies and offer strategic guidance, operational expertise, and long-term support to help these businesses grow. The list has become an invaluable resource for founders seeking venture capital, private equity, or debt partners who align with their vision and values.

"Eagle is honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for the third year in a row as Founder-Friendly Investors," said Partner Bill Lundstrom. "We have been investing in the Southeast for over two decades, and our deep regional networks allow us to provide support to business founders. We pride ourselves on applying our operating playbook to build strong management teams, invest in portfolio company infrastructure and drive growth through strategic initiatives."

Led by Lundstrom and Stockton Croft, Eagle is committed to fostering the growth of founder-owned businesses in the Southeast, with a focus on companies with $2 million to $20 million of EBITDA.

To compile the 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list, Inc. Magazine received insights directly from entrepreneurs who have worked with private equity and venture capital firms. Founders shared their experiences and provided data on how their portfolio companies have thrived under these partnerships, creating a well-rounded assessment of each firm's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs.

About Eagle Merchant Partners

Eagle is focused on partnering with founder-owned businesses based in the Southeast with unique growth opportunities and targets investments in leading franchise, consumer, and commercial services businesses. The partnership is one of the region's most experienced private equity investors. Eagle serves as a strategic partner and is committed to long-term value creation for its companies at critical transition points. For more information, visit www.eaglemerchantpartners.com

Media Contact

Thornton Kennedy

C | 404 210 036

thornton@prsouth.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Merchant Partners