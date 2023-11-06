CFA Institute launches new Climate Risk, Valuation, and Investing Certificate

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, announces the launch of a new Climate Risk, Valuation, and Investing Certificate. Registrations for the new certificate are scheduled to open on 30 November.

Investment firms seeking to adapt to the risks associated with climate change increasingly require staff with specific climate analysis skills, and this new certificate meets that market demand.

Incorporating practical and applied skills from practitioners based across the globe, the certificate aims to provide financial professionals with climate-related investment expertise. This discipline is growing rapidly as investors seek to account for climate-related factors in their investment decision-making processes.

The new certificate addresses this knowledge and skills gap, helping analysts and portfolio managers to integrate climate considerations into valuation and portfolio construction processes across asset classes.

With a focus on real-world application, the advanced-level certificate, which candidates receive a certificate badge for completing, requires around 100 hours of learning. This is delivered across five distinct courses concluding with a final summative assessment. The curriculum and supporting activities are based on models and case studies received directly from industry professionals and subject-matter experts, ensuring that what participants learn is immediately applicable in their roles.

The application-oriented curriculum is complimented by a cohort-based learning experience that encourages community and shared learning among investment practitioners. Cohort learning allows for greater interaction between learners, encouraging them to share their perspectives on tasks via the use of discussion groups and online learning.

As part of a cohort, learners will develop a comprehensive understanding of climate-related investing principles, learning how to apply them in the real world, while building their network among like-minded professionals.

Richard Fernand, Head of Certificate Management at CFA Institute comments:

"Our new Climate Risk, Valuation, and Investing Certificate will be insightful, practical, and address the needs of those investment professionals looking to apply climate analysis to investments. Uniquely, this certificate looks at climate risks from an investment practitioner-oriented viewpoint, addressing the practical application of climate factors in investment decisions.

"In addition, the cohort approach is known to be an effective model for learning as it helps build a stronger sense of community among participants as they are going through the learning process at the same pace, which helps further develop their networks and provide motivation."

The certificate uses a rigorous learning methodology that reinforces learning throughout each course with a test for each course to help learners embed their learning and reflect on what they have learned. Learners will focus on the application of relevant tools in analyzing equity, fixed income, and alternatives and benefit from a flexible approach within each course that allows them to study at their own pace.

The five courses are:

Course 1: Climate Science, Risks, and Regulations

Course 2: Transition Finance

Course 3: Climate and Valuation: Listed Equity and Debt

Course 4: Climate and Valuation: Alternatives

Course 5: Portfolio Management and Stewardship for Climate Risk

