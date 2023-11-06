Archery Summit Unveils Estate Expansion Designed by Heliotrope Architects

The Brand New Tasting House Further Positions Archery Summit as a Premier Wine Destination in Dundee Hills for Collectors & Guests

DUNDEE HILLS, Ore., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Archery Summit, the renowned winery nestled in the heart of the Willamette Valley, celebrates a significant milestone with the grand opening of its expansive new tasting room project. In February 2023, Crimson Wine Group embarked on a remarkable journey to enhance the Archery Summit Winery, coinciding with the winery's 30th anniversary. The expansion, designed to elevate the experience for longtime enthusiasts and newcomers to the world of wine, was spearheaded by Heliotrope Architects and completed by R&H Construction Co.

"Over the past 30 years, Archery Summit has garnered incredible acclaim and built a dedicated following of collectors. With our expanded estate, we now have more experiences and reservations for consumers to enjoy our wines," said Jen Locke, CEO of Crimson Wine Group. "The estate is gorgeous, nestled in the hills overlooking the picturesque Dundee Hills."

The newly-renovated & expanded Tasting House boasts an 1800 sq ft enclosed tasting room with a captivating fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows providing breathtaking views of the Dundee Hills, and an outdoor terrace allowing visitors to take in the views and crisp Oregon air while they taste. When you first step inside the Tasting House, your eye is drawn to a grand custom-made live-edge Black Walnut entry table crafted by Urban Lumber Co. This table is crafted from the oldest Black Walnut hardwood ever salvaged by Urban Lumber, planted roughly 150 years ago in the Willamette Valley, and it carries the rich history of Oregon's earliest settlers. This sustainable design embodies a story of growth, perseverance, and deep-rooted connections to the beautiful valley, reflecting the ethos of Archery Summit.

Visitors to the newly-expanded Archery Summit estate can look forward to savoring award-winning Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, including the iconic Arcus Pinot Noir, known for its rich, complex flavors and unparalleled quality, all while taking in the expansive views of the valley. You can enjoy experiences inside the Tasting House or while seated on the new outdoor terrace, where guests can relish the scenery. For those who have visited before, the caves will still be available for tasting experiences 45 feet beneath the vines.

Experiences in the new Tasting House & existing cave system are available by appointment. Guests have the option to choose from a curated Arrow Flight featuring the renowned Archery Summit Pinot Noirs & Chardonnays or go on an immersive journey through the Legacy Cave tour and tasting. Additionally, a fresh opportunity awaits to savor the Summit Pinot Noir and Summit Chardonnay by the glass, enabling guests to relish in the new ambiance, catering to a diverse range of experiences for all visitors.

Archery Summit is located at 18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton, OR 97114. Reservations for tastings can be made by calling (503)-714-2030 or directly through TOCK (Archery Summit Winery - Dayton, OR | Tock (exploretock.com)

About Archery Summit:

In 1993, Archery Summit embarked on a noble quest to craft wines infused with a profound sense of purpose. Nestled in the heart of the Willamette Valley, a realm where the celebrated Pinot Noir thrives, Archery Summit emerged as a beacon of excellence. Like a legendary hero, the Dundee Hills winery played a pivotal role in elevating the region to the status of a cradle for exceptional cool-climate Pinot Noir & Chardonnay.

Guided by the visionary winemaker Ian Burch and his unwavering team, they consistently achieve wines that set new standards—a testament to their instinct honed through countless vintages and a deep-rooted familiarity with the lands they tend. Thirty years later, Archery Summit proudly considers itself the stewards of someplace truly special, with unparalleled potential. When one comprehends the true potential of their vineyards, an unbounded ambition surges forth like an unstoppable force.

