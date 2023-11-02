Beat the Holiday Hustle: RetailMeNot's Annual Holiday, Cash Back Day, Now Offering 72-hours Of Exclusive Deals and Cash Back From Over 1,000 Retailers

For the first time, RetailMeNot has extended its Cash Back Day to 72-hours of savings where shoppers can earn money back from thousands of retailers and get a head start on their holiday shopping

Cash Back Day 2023 features offers from top retailers including Neiman Marcus , Vitamix, Dyson, Sam Edelman , Bose, Urban Outfitters, Nike, Ray-Ban, Spanx and more

To date, RetailMeNot has paid shoppers nearly $1.3 million from its Cash Back Day events

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis company, is thrilled to kick off its most awaited retail holiday of the year, Cash Back Day. This year, RetailMeNot has extended its annual event to a full three days of savings, bringing even more excitement and opportunity for deals than ever before. Today through November 4th at 11:59pm PT, shoppers can earn money back at hundreds of retailers.

RetailMeNot's fifth annual Cash Back Day offers shoppers up to 30% cash back at thousands of leading retailers including Adidas, Neiman Marcus, Ray-Ban, Fenty Beauty, Dyson, Elf Cosmetics, Ninja Kitchen, Tarte Cosmetics, Expedia, and more. Historically, shoppers earned an average of $18 cash back per order and RetailMeNot has paid out nearly $1.3 million to shoppers throughout their past four Cash Back Day events.

"This year's shopping landscape is evolving with consumers showing a heightened sense of budget consciousness, especially amid the prevailing inflation scenario. This has propelled brands to roll out their holiday promotions earlier than ever," observes Kristin McGrath, Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot. "Cash Back Day is the perfect opportunity to maximize your savings ahead of the holiday bustle, plus, our free browser extension, Deal Finder, does the legwork for you, automatically fetching the best promo codes and offers to apply at the click of a button."

Thousands of cash back offers are available starting today, including:

Academy - 10% Cash Back

Adidas - 20% Cash Back

Amazon - 20% Cash Back on Amazon Devices

Ancestry.com - 20% Cash Back

Athleta - 12% Cash Back

Aveda - 14% Cash Back

Bass Pro Shops - 16% Cash Back

Bergdorf Goodman - 10% Cash Back

Best Buy - 10% Cash Back on Top Deals Products (Excludes Apple Products)

Bloomingdale's - 12% Cash Back

Booking.com - 12% Cash Back

Bose - 10% Cash Back

Cabela's - 16% Cash Back

Calvin Klein - 10% Cash Back

Canon - 10% Cash Back

Carters - Up to 15% Cash Back

Charlotte Tilbury - 14% Cash Back

Children's Place - 8% Cash Back

Clinique - 16% Cash Back

Columbia - 10% Cash Back

Crocs - 10% Cash Back

CVS - 20% Cash Back

Dermstore - 10% Cash Back

Dr. Martens - 12% Cash Back

Dyson - 8% Cash Back

Elf Cosmetics - 10% Cash Back

Expedia - 10% Cash Back

Faherty - 8% Cash Back

Fenty Beauty - 10% Cash Back

Gap - 10% Cash Back

Glossier - 14% Cash Back

GNC - 16% Cash Back

Groupon - 14% Cash Back

HOKA - 6% Cash Back

Hotels.com - 12% Cash Back

Hotwire - 12% Cash Back on Hot Rate Hotel and Car Bookings

HSN.com - 20% Cash Back

iRobot - 20% Cash Back

IT Cosmetics - 10% Cash Back

Kerastase - 10% Cash Back

Keurig - 10% Cash Back

Kiehl's - 10% Cash Back

LG - 20% Cash Back

L'Occitane - 20% Cash Back

Lowe's - 8% Cash Back

Mac Cosmetics - 20% Cash Back

Macy's - 15% Cash Back

Madewell - 10% Cash Back

Nasty Gal US - 20% Cash Back

Neiman Marcus - 7% Cash Back (excluding beauty)

NEST New York - 16% Cash Back

Nike - 10% Cash Back

Ninja Kitchen - 10% Cash Back

Oakley - 10% Cash Back

Old Navy - 10% Cash Back

Philosophy - 10% Cash Back

PrettyLittleThing - 20% Cash Back

Princess Polly - 10% Cash Back

Quay Australia - 18% Cash Back

Ray-Ban - 10% Cash Back

Reebok - 30% Cash Back

Sam Edelman - 10% Cash Back

Samsung - 12% Cash Back

Shark - 10% Cash Back

Spanx - 10% Cash Back

Stuart Weitzman - 12% Cash Back

Sunglass Hut - 10% Cash Back

Target - 3% Cash Back

Tarte Cosmetics - 20% Cash Back

The Honest Company - 14% Cash Back

Travelocity - 10% Cash Back

UGG - 10% Cash Back

Urban Outfitters - 20% Cash Back

Viator - 16% Cash Back

Victoria's Secret - 20% Cash Back

Vitamix - 9% Cash Back

Walmart - 6% Cash Back

White Fox - 20% Cash Back

To take advantage of these deals, simply log in or create an account at RetailMeNot, choose and activate an offer, and make the purchase on the retailer's site as usual. Shoppers will receive their Cash Back reward in their RetailMeNot account within 45 days, after which they can transfer the funds via Venmo or PayPal to get money back in their pockets just in time for any last-minute holiday purchases. For even more savings this Cash Back Day, shoppers can also download the RetailMeNot Deal Finder browser extension, with access to exclusive Cash Back offers for Deal Finder users during the savings event.

To learn more, please visit https://www.retailmenot.com/cashback .

About RetailMeNot: RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit https://www.retailmenot.com/ or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About Ziff Davis: Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

